Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/17/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

DORMAN PRODUCTS INC (DORM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorman Products, Inc. is a supplier of replacement and upgrade parts in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, serving passenger cars, light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as specialty vehicles, including utility terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicles. Its segments include Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Specialty Vehicle. The Light Duty segment designs and markets replacement parts and fasteners primarily for passenger cars and light trucks with sales to retailers and wholesale distributors who primarily serve passenger car and light truck customers. The Heavy Duty segment designs and markets replacement parts primarily for medium and heavy trucks with sales to independent distributors, independent component specialists and rebuilders, and auto parts stores that focus on the heavy-duty market. Specialty Vehicle segment designs, markets, and manufactures aftermarket parts and accessories for the powersports market with sales through direct-to-consumer, dealers, and installers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Revolve Group, Inc. is a fashion retailer for millennial and generation Z consumers. The Company is an online retailer and fashion brand. Through its Websites and mobile applications, it delivers a customer experience with a curated merchandise offering. The Company sells merchandise through two segments: REVOLVE and FWRD. REVOLVE segment offers an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, beauty, accessories and home products from emerging, established and owned brands. FWRD segment offers an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. Its platform connects a community of consumers, global fashion influencers, and emerging, established, and owned brands. The Company offers products under various brands, such as Lovers and Friends, GRLFRND, NBD, Camila Coelho, Alexandre Vauthier, and House of Harlow 1960. Its customers can engage with the Company in approximately 12 languages and pay in over 50 currencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

JD.COM INC (ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.Com Inc is a company principally engaged in the e-commerce business, including online retail and online marketplace mainly through its retail mobile apps and www.jd.com website (collectively, JD Platform). The Company operates its businesses through four segments. JD Retail segment, including JD Health, JD Industrials, and other components, mainly engage in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics segment includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada segment is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New Businesses segment mainly include JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC (EAT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brinker International, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company. The Company owns, develops, operates and franchises the ChiliGs Grill & Bar (ChiliGs) and MaggianoGs Little Italy (MaggianoGs) restaurant brands. The Company operates through two segments: ChiliGs and MaggianoGs. The ChiliGs segment includes its Company-owned ChiliGs restaurants, which are principally located in the United States, within the full-service casual dining segment of the industry. The ChiliGs segment also includes its Canadian Company-owned restaurants and royalties from its franchised locations in the United States, 27 other countries and two United States territories. The MaggianoGs segment includes its Company-owned Maggiano's restaurants in the United States as well as royalties from its domestic franchise business. It owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in the United States and 27 other countries and two United States territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SHARKNINJA INC (SN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SharkNinja, Inc. is a global product design and technology company, which offers lifestyle solutions to consumers around the world. Its diverse product portfolio spans over 36 household sub-categories, across cleaning, cooking, food preparation, and others, which include home environment and beauty. Its brands include Shark and Ninja. The Shark brand offerings cover handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products, including steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products and carpet extraction, beauty appliance and home environmental products. Ninja brand offers small kitchen appliances in the United States and its diversified product offering spans across consumersG kitchens, both indoors and outdoors, with leading products in air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and others. Its products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

