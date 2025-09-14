Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 9/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

URBAN OUTFITTERS INC (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and primarily includes its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. In addition to retail stores, it offers products and services directly to its customers through its Websites, mobile applications, social media and third-party digital platforms, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Subscription segment includes the Nuuly brand, which primarily offers customers a more sustainable way to explore fashion through a monthly womens apparel subscription rental service. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops and markets young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, FP Movement activewear and shoes under the Free People and FP Movement brands and the BDG and iets frans apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of URBAN OUTFITTERS INC

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. operates in the apparel industry, which owns, and markets the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Duck Head and Jack Rogers lifestyle brands. It distributes its products through its direct-to-consumer channels, consisting of its brand specific full-price retail stores, e-commerce Websites and outlet stores, and its wholesale distribution channel, which includes sales to various specialty stores, signature stores, department stores, multi-branded e-commerce Websites and other retailers. Additionally, it operates Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations, including Marlin Bars and full-service restaurants, generally adjacent to a Tommy Bahama full-price retail store. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes mens and womens sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of womens and girls' dresses, sportswear, and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC

ATRENEW INC (ADR) (RERE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ATRenew Inc, formerly AiHuiShou International Co Ltd, is a pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China. The Company focuses on the recycling business of electronic digital products such as mobile phones and notebooks. The Company's main business includes selling products and providing services. Selling products is to purchase second-hand mobile phones and other consumer electronic products from consumers, small businesses, consumer electronics brands, e-commerce platforms and retailers through online and offline channels, and then conduct inspection, grading and pricing techniques to process second-hand consumer electronics Products and sell. Providing services is to provide online marketplaces to merchants and customers, and to charge commissions for transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATRENEW INC (ADR)

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant brand. The Companys restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as its Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, its original signature deep-dish pizza, and the Pizookie dessert. It also offers its craft beers, which are produced at four in-house brewing facilities, two standalone brewpubs and by independent third-party brewers using its proprietary recipes. It is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 218 restaurants located in 31 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel. The Companys Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Its Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products, primarily consisting of handbags and apparel, to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. Its Direct-to-Consumer segment engages in the sale of footwear, handbags, apparel, and other accessories. Its Licensing segment engages in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessories, and home categories as well as various other non-core products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN LTD

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

