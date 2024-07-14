Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 7/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes. Its segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services, and Other. The Company's Homebuilding segment designs, builds and sells single-family detached homes on lots they develop and on fully developed lots purchased ready for home construction. The Rental segment consists of single-family and multi-family rental operations. The single-family rental operations primarily construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing, title agency services and title insurance to homebuyers in many of the Company's homebuilding markets. In addition, it also conducts insurance-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC (FLWS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc. is a provider of gifts designed to help customers to give, connect, and build relationships. The Company's e-commerce business platform features a family of brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari's Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Things Remembered, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, and others. Its Celebrations Passport loyalty program provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across its portfolio of brands. It also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal decor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table, a lifestyle business. Its segments include Consumer Floral & Gifts, BloomNet, and Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ATRENEW INC (ADR) (RERE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ATRenew Inc, formerly AiHuiShou International Co Ltd, is a pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China. The Company focuses on the recycling business of electronic digital products such as mobile phones and notebooks. The Company's main business includes selling products and providing services. Selling products is to purchase second-hand mobile phones and other consumer electronic products from consumers, small businesses, consumer electronics brands, e-commerce platforms and retailers through online and offline channels, and then conduct inspection, grading and pricing techniques to process second-hand consumer electronics Products and sell. Providing services is to provide online marketplaces to merchants and customers, and to charge commissions for transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

REVOLVE GROUP INC (RVLV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Revolve Group, Inc. is a fashion retailer for millennial and generation Z consumers. The Company is an online retailer and fashion brand. Through its Websites and mobile applications, it delivers a customer experience with a curated merchandise offering. The Company sells merchandise through two complementary segments: REVOLVE and FWRD. REVOLVE segment offers an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, beauty, accessories and home products from emerging, established and owned brands. FWRD segment offers an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. Its platform connects a community of consumers, global fashion influencers, and emerging, established, and owned brands. Its brands include Lovers and Friends, GRLFRND, NBD, Camila Coelho, Alexandre Vauthier, and House of Harlow 1960. Its customers can engage with the Company in approximately 12 languages and pay in over 50 currencies using one of 20 payment methods, including third-party alternatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

STITCH FIX INC (SFIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stitch Fix, Inc. delivers personalization to its clients. The Company operates in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company offers merchandise at multiple price points and styles from established brands, as well as its own private labels. The Company offers two types of Fix scheduling: Auto-ship, where a client can elect to auto-ship fixes every two to three weeks, monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly; an on-demand option allows clients to schedule a one-time Fix at any time, either instead of or in addition to utilizing the auto-ship option. On-demand clients are prompted to schedule their next Fix each time they check out. The Company's Fix is a Stitch Fix-branded box containing a personalized assortment of apparel, shoes, and accessories informed by its algorithms and sent by StitchFix stylists and delivered to the clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

