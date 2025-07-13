Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 7/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. operates in the apparel industry, which owns, and markets the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Duck Head and Jack Rogers lifestyle brands. It distributes its products through its direct-to-consumer channels, consisting of its brand specific full-price retail stores, e-commerce Websites and outlet stores, and its wholesale distribution channel, which includes sales to various specialty stores, signature stores, department stores, multi-branded e-commerce Websites and other retailers. Additionally, it operates Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations, including Marlin Bars and full-service restaurants, generally adjacent to a Tommy Bahama full-price retail store. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes mens and womens sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of womens and girls' dresses, sportswear, and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant brand. The Companys restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as its Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, its original signature deep-dish pizza, and the Pizookie dessert. It also offers its craft beers, which are produced at four in-house brewing facilities, two standalone brewpubs and by independent third-party brewers using its proprietary recipes. It is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 218 restaurants located in 31 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

FOOT LOCKER INC (FL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Foot Locker, Inc. is a footwear and apparel retailer. The Company operates through three segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. It uses its omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates Websites and mobile apps aligned with the brand names of its store banners. These sites offer its product selections and provide a link between its e-commerce experience and physical stores. It operates approximately 2,400 retail stores in 20 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and has a licensed presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The Kids Foot Locker offers a selection of premium brand-name athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC (MHK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Its segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tile products used for floor and wall applications in residential and commercial channels. Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a range of floor covering products, including broadloom carpet, carpet tile, rugs and mats, carpet pad, laminate, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), wood flooring, LVT and sheet vinyl. Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a variety of laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl, wood flooring, broadloom carpet and carpet tile collections used in residential and commercial markets for remodeling and new construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LA-Z-BOY INC (LZB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a global producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products under the La-Z-Boy, England, Kincaid, and Joybird tradenames. Its segments include the Wholesale segment and the Retail segment. Its Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other home furnishing accessories, to end consumers through its Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. Its Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered and casegoods (wood) furniture and sells directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, branded space locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and a cross-section of other independent retailers. It sells its products through multiple channels to furniture retailers or distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

