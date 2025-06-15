Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

URBAN OUTFITTERS INC (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and primarily includes its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. In addition to retail stores, it offers products and services directly to its customers through its Websites, mobile applications, social media and third-party digital platforms, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Subscription segment includes the Nuuly brand, which primarily offers customers a more sustainable way to explore fashion through a monthly womenGs apparel subscription rental service. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops and markets young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, FP Movement activewear and shoes under the Free People and FP Movement brands and the BDG and iets frans apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of URBAN OUTFITTERS INC

URBN Guru Analysis

URBN Fundamental Analysis

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant brand. The CompanyGs restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as its Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, its original signature deep-dish pizza, and the Pizookie dessert. It also offers its craft beers, which are produced at four in-house brewing facilities, two standalone brewpubs and by independent third-party brewers using its proprietary recipes. It is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 218 restaurants located in 31 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC

BJRI Guru Analysis

BJRI Fundamental Analysis

FOOT LOCKER INC (FL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Foot Locker, Inc. is a footwear and apparel retailer. The Company operates through three segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. It uses its omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates Websites and mobile apps aligned with the brand names of its store banners. These sites offer its product selections and provide a link between its e-commerce experience and physical stores. It operates approximately 2,400 retail stores in 20 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and has a licensed presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The Kids Foot Locker offers a selection of premium brand-name athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FOOT LOCKER INC

FL Guru Analysis

FL Fundamental Analysis

STITCH FIX INC (SFIX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personalized styling service company. The Company has operations in the United States. It is focused on creating a client-first styling experience, offering an alternative to impersonal, time-consuming and inconvenient traditional shopping. The CompanyGs Fix is a Stitch Fix-branded box containing a personalized assortment of apparel, shoes, and accessories informed by its algorithms and sent by StitchFix stylists and delivered to the clients. The Company offers two types of fix scheduling: Auto-ship, where clients can elect to receive fixes at a regular cadence aligned to their style needs. On-demand, where clients can choose to schedule a one-time fix at any time. Its clients can engage in receiving a personalized shipment of items informed by its algorithms and sent by a Stitch Fix stylist (a Fix). Its clients can purchase directly from its Website or mobile app based on a personalized assortment of outfit and item recommendations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STITCH FIX INC

SFIX Guru Analysis

SFIX Fundamental Analysis

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC (YUMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yum China Holdings Inc is a holding company principally engaged in the restaurant operation business. The Company operates three segments, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segment. KFC segment operates quick-service restaurant, providing original recipe chicken, whole chicken and other chicken products as well as beef burgers, pork, seafood, rice dishes, congees, fresh vegetables, desserts, coffee, tea and many other products. Pizza Hut segment operates casual dining restaurant, offering multiple dayparts, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner. All Other segment includes the operations of Lavazza, Huang Ji Huang, Little Sheep and Taco Bell, delivery operation and e-commerce business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC

YUMC Guru Analysis

YUMC Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.