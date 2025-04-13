Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 4/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant brand. The CompanyGs restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as its Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, its original signature deep-dish pizza, and the Pizookie dessert. It also offers its craft beers, which are produced at four in-house brewing facilities, two standalone brewpubs and by independent third-party brewers using its proprietary recipes. It is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 218 restaurants located in 31 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC

GENTHERM INC (THRM) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentherm Incorporated provides thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. The CompanyGs segment includes Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment represents the design, development, manufacturing and sales of automotive climate and comfort systems, cable systems, battery performance solutions, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve systems, and electronic and software systems. Automotive products include variable temperature climate control seats, heated automotive interior systems, battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. The Medical segment comprises the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Patient temperature management includes temperature management systems across multiple product categories addressing the needs of hyper-hypothermia therapy in intensive care and normothermia in surgical procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENTHERM INC

JD.COM INC(ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.Com Inc is a company principally engaged in the e-commerce business, including online retail and online marketplace mainly through its retail mobile apps and www.jd.com website (collectively, JD Platform). The Company operates its businesses through four segments. JD Retail segment, including JD Health, JD Industrials, and other components, mainly engage in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics segment includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada segment is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New Businesses segment mainly include JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JD.COM INC(ADR)

SONOS INC (SONO) is a small-cap value stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonos, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services. It offers customers a proprietary software platform, and the ability to stream content from a variety of sources over the customerGs wireless network or over Bluetooth. Its product lineup includes wireless, portable, and home theater speakers, headphones, components, and accessories. Its products are sold through third-party physical retailers, including custom installers of home audio systems, e-commerce retailers, and its Website sonos.com. Its products include Era 100, Era 300, Five, Roam 2, Move 2, Ray, Beam (Gen 2), Arc, Sub Mini, and Sub (Gen 3). Its proprietary software includes multi-room, multi-service experience, open platform for content partners, and smart audio tuning. Its products are distributed in more than 60 countries through retailer's physical stores and their websites, online retailers, custom installers who bundle its products with their services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SONOS INC

UDEMY INC (UDMY) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Udemy, Inc. is a global learning company. The CompanyGs online platform empowers organizations and individuals with professional skill acquisition, development and validation. Its learning marketplace enables instructors to develop, distribute and enhance content. It leverages technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), and data and insights, to deliver personalized learning experiences. Its segments include Enterprise and Consumer. The Enterprise segment is engaged in selling subscription licenses to a variety of enterprise and government customers. The Consumer segment is focused on selling access to course content directly to individual learners. Through its Intelligent Skills Platform and a global community of diverse and knowledgeable instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills from generative AI to leadership. Its product offerings are Per Course, Subscriptions and Professional Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of UDEMY INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

