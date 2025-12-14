Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. operates in the apparel industry, which owns, and markets the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was, Southern Tide, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Duck Head and Jack Rogers lifestyle brands. It distributes its products through its direct-to-consumer channels, consisting of its brand specific full-price retail stores, e-commerce Websites and outlet stores, and its wholesale distribution channel, which includes sales to various specialty stores, signature stores, department stores, multi-branded e-commerce Websites and other retailers. Additionally, it operates Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations, including Marlin Bars and full-service restaurants, generally adjacent to a Tommy Bahama full-price retail store. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes mens and womens sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of womens and girls' dresses, sportswear, and related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores, and also offers its products online and through its mobile applications. It also owns and operates DICKS House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for livestreaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. The Company operates over 3,200 stores e-commerce and digital businesses across 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. It carries a wide variety of national brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Hoka, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, Peloton, The North Face, Under Armour, Wilson, Yeti, and others. It also owns and operates brands such as Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC (BJRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant brand. The Companys restaurants feature a menu with approximately 100 menu items designed to offer various items, including slow roasted entrees, such as prime rib, EnLIGHTened Entrees, such as its Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, its original signature deep-dish pizza, and the Pizookie dessert. It also offers its craft beers, which are produced at four in-house brewing facilities, two standalone brewpubs and by independent third-party brewers using its proprietary recipes. It is a national restaurant chain, which owns and operates approximately 218 restaurants located in 31 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges financing for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned, and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities. It caters to luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester (move-down), active-adult and second-home buyers in the United States, as well as urban and suburban renters under the brand names Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Toll Brothers Campus Living. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates, in certain regions, its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations. It operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology and landscaping subsidiaries. The Company owns or controls through options approximately 76,800 home sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC (RGR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of rugged firearms for the commercial sporting market. The Company's segments include firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The Company also manufactures and sells accessories and replacement parts for its firearms. It primarily offers products in three industry product categories: rifles, pistols and revolvers. The castings segment manufactures and sells investment castings made from steel alloys and metal injection molding (MIM) parts for internal use in the firearms segment. The castings and MIM parts are sold to outside customers, either directly or through manufacturers representatives. With products made in United States, the Company offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines, across both the Ruger and Marlin brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

