Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/13/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO (GHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company. The Company's segments include Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Automotive. Kaplan International includes postsecondary education, professional training and language training businesses outside the United States. Higher Education includes Kaplan as a service provider to higher education institutions. Supplemental Education includes Kaplan's test preparation programs and domestic professional and other continuing education businesses. Television Broadcasting includes seven television stations located in Houston, Texas (TX); Detroit, Michigan; Orlando, Florida (FL); San Antonio, TX; Roanoke, Virginia (VA); and two stations in Jacksonville, FL. The Company's manufacturing companies comprise the ownership of a supplier of pressure treated wood and a supplier of parts used in electric utilities and industrial systems, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO

GHC Guru Analysis

GHC Fundamental Analysis

ATRENEW INC (ADR) (RERE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ATRenew Inc, formerly AiHuiShou International Co Ltd, is a pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China. The Company focuses on the recycling business of electronic digital products such as mobile phones and notebooks. The Company's main business includes selling products and providing services. Selling products is to purchase second-hand mobile phones and other consumer electronic products from consumers, small businesses, consumer electronics brands, e-commerce platforms and retailers through online and offline channels, and then conduct inspection, grading and pricing techniques to process second-hand consumer electronics Products and sell. Providing services is to provide online marketplaces to merchants and customers, and to charge commissions for transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATRENEW INC (ADR)

RERE Guru Analysis

RERE Fundamental Analysis

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC (FWRG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. is a daytime dining concept company. The Company is engaged in serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. The Company's menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with its specialties, such as Quinoa Power Bowl, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and Million Dollar Bacon. The Company operates approximately 520 First Watch restaurants in 29 states. The Company uses a variety of marketing channels, including affiliate partnerships, social media interactions, digital marketing, direct mailers, public relations initiatives and local community sponsorships, email communications, promotions, and partnerships. It also owns the franchise-owned restaurant in Broken Arrow, Okla.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT GROUP INC

FWRG Guru Analysis

FWRG Fundamental Analysis

MYT NETHERLANDS PARENT BV-ADR (MYTE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., is a Germany-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates as an electronic commerce platform for the global luxury fashion consumer, in addition to its flagship retail store and men's location in Munich. The Company's segments include online operations and retail store. The Company operates its businesses at the connection of luxury fashion, technology and service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MYT NETHERLANDS PARENT BV-ADR

MYTE Guru Analysis

MYTE Fundamental Analysis

CHEWY INC (CHWY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chewy, Inc. is a pure-play e-commerce company geared towards pet products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The Company's brands include A Pet Hub, Bark and Slumber, B&G Martin, Babyliss Pro Pet, C&F, Nutro, ORIJEN, NexGard, Frisco and others. It offers quality pet food, treats and supplies, and pet healthcare products. The Company's product offerings include Food products such as dry food, wet food, veterinary diets and food toppings; Treat products, such as treat products, such as soft and chewy treats, biscuits, cookies and crunchy treats, dental treats, jerky treats, bones, bully sticks and natural chews; Vitamin and supplements, such as Hip & Joint, Digestive Health & Probiotics, Multivitamins, Heart & Liver and others, and Healthcare products such as Dental Care, First Aid & Recovery, Ear Care, Eye Care, Milk Replacers, DNA Tests and others. It serves its customers through its retail Website, www.chewy.com, and its mobile applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHEWY INC

CHWY Guru Analysis

CHWY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.