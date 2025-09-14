Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 9/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

CALERES INC (CAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caleres, Inc. is a global footwear company. The Company offers a portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Vionic, and more. Its products are available virtually in the nearly 1,000 retail stores it operates, in major department and specialty stores, on its branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail platforms. Its Famous Footwear segment is comprised of its Famous Footwear retail stores, famousfootwear.com and famousfootwear.ca. Its Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a carefully cultivated portfolio of brands. This segment is comprised of wholesale operations that designs, develops, sources, manufactures, markets and distributes branded, licensed and private-label footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, independent retailers and mass merchandisers, as well as Company-owned stores and e-commerce businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO (GT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a tire company. It develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires for most applications. It also manufactures and sells rubber-related chemicals for various applications. It also operates commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. It operates approximately 800 retail outlets where it offers its products for sale to consumer and commercial customers and provides repair and other services. It manufactures its products in 53 manufacturing facilities in 20 countries. Its segments represent its regional tire businesses: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. It manufactures and sells numerous lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications. Its brands include Goodyear, Cooper, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon and Remington brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

KOHLS CORP (KSS) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kohl's Corporation is an omnichannel retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,100 stores and a Website www.Kohls.com. The Companys Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The Companys Kohl's stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to local preferences, store size, and Sephora at Kohl's shop-in-shops (Sephora shops). Its Website includes merchandise, which is available in the Companys stores, as well as merchandise that is available only online. Its merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available only at Kohl's. Its private portfolio includes established brands such as Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, and nationally recognized brands such as LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP (MODG) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is a tech-enabled golf and active lifestyle company. The Company is engaged in delivering golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Odyssey and OGIO. The Company provides golf entertainment experiences, designs and manufactures golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through its family of brand names. Its segments include Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment includes the operations of its Company-owned and operated and franchised Topgolf venues and Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology (Toptracer). The Golf Equipment segment includes the operations of its golf clubs and golf balls business under the Callaway Golf and Odyssey brand names. The Active Lifestyle segment includes the operations of its soft goods business marketed under the Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, and OGIO brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KRISPY KREME INC (DNUT) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Krispy Kreme, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate through its omni-channel business model to produce doughnuts and deliver fresh doughnut experiences for Doughnut Shops, Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) Doors, and digital channels, expanding consumer access to the Krispy Kreme brand. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and Market Development. The U.S. segment includes all Krispy Kreme Company-owned operations in the U.S. The International segment includes all Krispy Kreme Company-owned operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, and Japan. The Market Development segment includes franchise operations across the globe. It operates in more than 40 countries through its network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with retailers, and a rapidly growing digital business with more than 17,500 fresh points of access.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

