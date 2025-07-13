Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 7/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HLDNGS INC (AXL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is an automotive and mobility supplier. It designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Its segment includes Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline products consist primarily of front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming products consist primarily of engine, transmission, driveline and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets. It is a supplier of driveline components to General Motors Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is a homebuilder that specializes in online home sales. It develops, designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family attached and detached homes. In addition to building homes, it entitles and develops the underlying land. It builds and sells homes under its Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Its Century Communities brand is focused on serving the affordable homebuilding market but offers a range of buyer profiles including entry-level, first and second time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with the ability to personalize their homes through certain option and upgrade selections. Its Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers, primarily sells homes through retail studios and the Internet, and generally provides no option or upgrade opportunities. It offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is an apparel company that designs and markets branded sportswear (casual apparel), jeanswear, intimate apparel, swimwear, handbags, accessories, footwear and other related products. Its segments include Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Licensing. Its three main businesses include Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments; Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale segment. Its operations outside North America consist of wholesale sales under its owned and licensed trademarks, and retail stores operations, and digital commerce sites under its TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein trademarks. Its licensing activities include TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein trademark licensing for a broad array of product categories and for use in certain territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

MACY'S INC (M) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Macy's, Inc. is an omni-channel retail company. The Company operates stores, websites and mobile applications under three brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, which sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men's, women's and kids'), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company has stores in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. Its operations are conducted through Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Macy's small format, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomie's, and Bluemercury. In addition, Bloomingdale's in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait are operated under a license agreement with Al Tayer Insignia. The principal private label brands offered by the Company include Alfani, And Now This, Aqua, Bar III, Cerulean 6, Charter Club, Club Room, Epic Threads, first impressions, Giani Bernini, Holiday Lane, Home Design, Hotel Collection, Hudson Park, Ideology, I-N-C, jenni, JM Collection, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO (GT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a tire company. It develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires for most applications. It also manufactures and sells rubber-related chemicals for various applications. It also operates commercial truck service and tire retreading centers. It operates approximately 800 retail outlets where it offers its products for sale to consumer and commercial customers and provides repair and other services. It manufactures its products in 53 manufacturing facilities in 20 countries. Its segments represent its regional tire businesses: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. It manufactures and sells numerous lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications. Its brands include Goodyear, Cooper, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon and Remington brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

