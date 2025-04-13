Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC (HLT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a global hospitality company that is engaged in managing, franchising, owning and leasing hotels and resorts, and licensing its intellectual property, including brand names, trademarks and service marks. It has a portfolio of over 24 brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and more than 1.25 million rooms in 140 countries and territories. It has two segments: management and franchise and ownership. The management and franchise segment includes all the hotels it manages for third-party owners, as well as all franchised hotels that license its intellectual property (IP), and/or use its booking channels and related programs, and where it provides other contracted services to third-party owners. The ownership segment includes nightly hotel room sales, food and beverage sales and other services at its consolidated owned and leased hotels. Its brands include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC

HLT Guru Analysis

HLT Fundamental Analysis

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP (MODG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is a golf and active lifestyle company. The Company provides golf entertainment experiences, designs, and manufactures golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through its family of brand names, which include Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. Its segments include Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf is a technology-enabled golf entertainment business. Its platform offers open-air golf and entertainment venues as well as its Toptracer ball-tracking technology and digital media platform. The Golf Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling a full line of golf equipment, which is comprised of the golf clubs and golf balls product groups. Under Active Lifestyle segment, the Company designs, develops and sells soft good products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP

MODG Guru Analysis

MODG Fundamental Analysis

FOOT LOCKER INC (FL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. It uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates websites and mobile apps aligned with the brand names of its store banners. The Company operates approximately 2,523 stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia. The Kids Foot Locker offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children. Champs Sports is a primarily mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. atmos is a digitally led, brand featuring sneakers and apparel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FOOT LOCKER INC

FL Guru Analysis

FL Fundamental Analysis

KRISPY KREME INC (DNUT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Krispy Kreme, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts for Doughnut Shops, Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) outlets, and Ecommerce and delivery channels, expanding consumer access to the Krispy Kreme brand. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The U.S. segment includes all its Company-owned operations in the U.S., including its Krispy Kreme-branded shops, DFD, and the recently exited Branded Sweet Treats business. The International segment includes all its Krispy Kreme Company-owned operations in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. The Market Development segment includes its franchise operations across the globe, as well as its Company-owned operations in Japan and Canada. The Company operates in approximately 35 countries through its network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with retailers, ecommerce, and delivery business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KRISPY KREME INC

DNUT Guru Analysis

DNUT Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.