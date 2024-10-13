Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 10/13/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP (MODG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is a golf and active lifestyle company. The Company provides golf entertainment experiences, designs, and manufactures golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through its family of brand names, which include Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO, Toptracer and World Golf Tour. Its segments include Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf is a technology-enabled golf entertainment business. Its platform offers open-air golf and entertainment venues as well as its Toptracer ball-tracking technology and digital media platform. The Golf Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling a full line of golf equipment, which is comprised of the golf clubs and golf balls product groups. Under Active Lifestyle segment, the Company designs, develops and sells soft good products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP

MODG Guru Analysis

MODG Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.