Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a vacation ownership and membership travel company. The Companys segments include Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment includes its Vacation Ownership business line. It provides day-to-day property management services, including oversight of housekeeping services, maintenance, and certain accounting and administrative services for property owners associations and clubs. These services may also include reservation and resort renovation activities. Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its Exchange and Travel Club business lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRAVEL + LEISURE CO

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR) (IHG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global hospitality company. The Company has a diverse portfolio of differentiated brands. With 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, which is a hotel loyalty program, the Company has approximately 6,600 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties. The Companys brands include Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, and Ruby. Ruby brand operates approximately 20 hotels (3,483 rooms) in cities across Europe and has another 10 pipeline hotels (2,235 rooms).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC (ADR)

GARMIN LTD (GRMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) is a Switzerland-based entity. The Company and its subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments: fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine and auto. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices. Garmin offers various products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking. Companys aviation business segment is a provider of solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as military and government customers and serves a range of aircraft, including transport aircraft, business aviation, general aviation, experimental/light sport, helicopters, optionally piloted vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Company operates worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GARMIN LTD

CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC (CAKE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is an experiential dining company focused on hospitality. The Company owns and operates about 352 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory (215 locations), North Italia (43 locations), Flower Child (38 locations), and a collection within its Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) portfolio (49 locations). Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The Cheesecake Factory menu features about 225 items, exclusive of beverage and dessert items and including items presented on supplemental menus, such as its SkinnyLicious menu that offers items at 590 calories or less. Its menu offerings include appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC

TJX COMPANIES INC (TJX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States (U.S.) and worldwide. The Company's segments include Marmaxx and HomeGoods, both in the U.S., TJX Canada and TJX International, including Europe and Australia. The TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains sell family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, including home basics, decorative accessories, and giftware and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment operates HomeGoods and Homesense chains. HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada, offering a range of home decor, furniture, and seasonal home merchandise. The TJX International segment operates the TK Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the TK Maxx chain in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TJX COMPANIES INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

