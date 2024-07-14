Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 7/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

JD.COM INC(ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.com Inc is a holding company mainly engaged in e-commerce business. The Company operates two segments. JD Retail segment consists of online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. The Company offers electronics products, home appliances and other general merchandise categories. The Company has its own online platform, which third-party merchants offer products on it. The Company provides marketing and display advertising services to third-party merchants, suppliers and other business partners on its website channels. New Businesses segment includes logistics services provided to third parties, overseas business, technology initiatives, as well as asset management services to logistics property investors and sale of development properties. It offers comprehensive supply chain solutions to third parties through JD Logistics, including warehousing, transportation, delivery and after-sales service. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the China market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC (BKNG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Booking Holdings Inc. is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company offers its services through five consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). Through the Company's brands, consumers can: book a range of accommodations (including hotels, motels, resorts, homes, apartments, bed and breakfasts, hostels, and other accommodation properties) and a flight to their destinations; make a car rental reservation or arrange for an airport taxi; make a dinner reservation; or book a vacation package, tour, activity, or cruise. Consumers can also use the Company's meta-search services to easily compare travel reservation information, such as flight, hotel, and rental car reservations from online travel platforms at once. Booking.com offers accommodation reservation services for approximately 3.4 million properties in over 220 countries and territories, and in over 40 languages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dds DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,764 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. Ross target customers are primarily from middle-income households. It also operates approximately 345 dds DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states. dds DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced in- season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of approximately 2,109 stores comprised of 1,764 Ross stores and 345 dd's DISCOUNTS stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

JACK IN THE BOX INC. (JACK) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jack in the Box Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising quick-service restaurants (QSR). The Company operates and franchises Jack in the Box, hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states and Del Taco a QSR chain by units in the United States with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Jack in the Box is a hamburger chain, which offers a selection of products, including classic burgers, such as Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines, such as Buttery Jack burgers. The Company also offers breakfast sandwiches with freshly cracked eggs, tacos, curly fries, egg rolls, specialty sandwiches and real ice cream shakes, among other items. The Company allows its guests to customize meals to their tastes and order any product on the menu when they want it, including breakfast at night, or burgers and chicken in the morning. It also involves the concept of drive-thru restaurants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

