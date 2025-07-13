Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 7/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC (PRKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Parks & Resorts Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island and Sesame Place. It has developed a portfolio of approximately 13 differentiated theme parks that are grouped in markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi. Many of its theme parks showcase the Companys zoological collection and feature a diverse array of both thrill and family-friendly rides, educational presentations, shows and/or other attractions with demographic appeal. SeaWorld owns and operates sea theme parks, including SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld San Antonio. It owns and operates Busch Gardens theme parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. SeaWorld Theme Parks owns and operates the separately gated Aquatica-branded theme parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a vacation ownership and membership travel company. The Companys segments include Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment includes its Vacation Ownership business line. It provides day-to-day property management services, including oversight of housekeeping services, maintenance, and certain accounting and administrative services for property owners associations and clubs. These services may also include reservation and resort renovation activities. Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its Exchange and Travel Club business lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC (DRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company owns and operates full-service dining restaurants in the United States and Canada under the trade names Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. It owns and operates approximately 2,140 restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Businesses. Olive Garden is a full-service Italian dining restaurant operator in the United States. LongHorn Steakhouse is a full-service steakhouse restaurant, which features a variety of menu items including signature steaks and chicken, as well as salmon, shrimp, and burgers. Fine Dining includes Ruths Chris, The Capital Grille and Eddie Vs. Other businesses include Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and The Capital Burger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WENDY'S CO (WEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Wendys Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants. The Companys menu includes made-to-order square hamburgers using beef, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator, and the Frosty dessert. Its segments include Wendys U.S., Wendys International and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendys U.S. includes the operation and franchising of its restaurants in the United States. Wendys International includes the operation and franchising of its restaurants in countries and territories other than the United States. Global Real Estate & Development includes real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties, which are leased and/or subleased to franchisees, and also includes its share of the income of its Canadian restaurant real estate joint venture (TimWen). The Company and its franchisees have over 7,000 restaurants worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (QSR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick-service restaurant company. It franchises and operates quick-service restaurants serving coffee and other beverage and food products. Its segments include Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), Firehouse Subs (FHS), International (INTL) and Restaurant Holdings. Tim Hortons is a coffee and baked goods restaurant chain in North America. Tim Hortons restaurants also serve a variety of hot and cold specialty beverages alongside breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, including sandwiches, wraps, flatbread pizzas, and more. Burger King is a quick-service hamburger restaurant chain and is Home of the Whopper. Burger King restaurants feature flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches. Popeyes is a quick-service chicken concept, and delivers guests a Louisiana-style menu featuring fried bone-in chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, wings, fried shrimp and regional items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

