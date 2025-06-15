Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 6/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO (TNL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travel + Leisure Co. is a vacation ownership and membership travel company. The CompanyGs segments include Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment includes its Vacation Ownership business line. It provides day-to-day property management services, including oversight of housekeeping services, maintenance, and certain accounting and administrative services for property ownersG associations and clubs. These services may also include reservation and resort renovation activities. Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its Exchange and Travel Club business lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC (DRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company owns and operates full-service dining restaurants in the United States and Canada under the trade names Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. It owns and operates approximately 2,140 restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Businesses. Olive Garden is a full-service Italian dining restaurant operator in the United States. LongHorn Steakhouse is a full-service steakhouse restaurant, which features a variety of menu items including signature steaks and chicken, as well as salmon, shrimp, and burgers. Fine Dining includes RuthGs Chris, The Capital Grille and Eddie VGs. Other businesses include CheddarGs Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and The Capital Burger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

GARMIN LTD (GRMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) is a Switzerland-based entity. The Company and its subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments: fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine and auto. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices. Garmin offers various products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking. CompanyGs aviation business segment is a provider of solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as military and government customers and serves a range of aircraft, including transport aircraft, business aviation, general aviation, experimental/light sport, helicopters, optionally piloted vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Company operates worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (QSR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick-service restaurant company. It franchises and operates quick-service restaurants serving coffee and other beverage and food products. Its segments include Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), Firehouse Subs (FHS), International (INTL) and Restaurant Holdings. Under the Tim Hortons brand, it operates in the donut/coffee/tea category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Under the Burger King brand, it operates in the fast-food hamburger restaurant category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Under the Popeyes brand, it operates in the chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Under the Firehouse Subs brand, it operates in the specialty subs category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Its menu includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, fresh baked goods, including wraps, soups and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WENDY'S CO (WEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The WendyGs Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants. The CompanyGs menu includes made-to-order square hamburgers using beef, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator, and the Frosty dessert. Its segments include WendyGs U.S., WendyGs International and Global Real Estate & Development. WendyGs U.S. includes the operation and franchising of its restaurants in the United States. WendyGs International includes the operation and franchising of its restaurants in countries and territories other than the United States. Global Real Estate & Development includes real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties, which are leased and/or subleased to franchisees, and also includes its share of the income of its Canadian restaurant real estate joint venture (TimWen). The Company and its franchisees have over 7,000 restaurants worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

