Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC (DRI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company owns and operates full-service dining restaurants in the United States and Canada under the trade names Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Chuy's, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. It owns and operates approximately 2,140 restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Businesses. Olive Garden is a full-service Italian dining restaurant operator in the United States. LongHorn Steakhouse is a full-service steakhouse restaurant, which features a variety of menu items including signature steaks and chicken, as well as salmon, shrimp, and burgers. Fine Dining includes RuthGs Chris, The Capital Grille and Eddie VGs. Other businesses include CheddarGs Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and The Capital Burger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores, and also offer its products online and through its mobile applications. It also owns and operates DICKGS House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. It operates approximately 723 DICKGS Sporting Goods locations across the United States. It carries a wide variety of national brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Hoka, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, Peloton, The North Face, Under Armour, Wilson, Yeti, and others. Its vertical brands include brands that it owns across hardlines and softlines and are available in its stores and online such as Alpine Design, CALIA, DSG, ETHOS, Fitness Gear, MAXFLI, Nishiki, Walter Hagen, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (QSR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick-service restaurant company. It franchises and operates quick-service restaurants serving coffee and other beverage and food products. Its segments include Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), Firehouse Subs (FHS), International (INTL) and Restaurant Holdings. Under the Tim Hortons brand, it operates in the donut/coffee/tea category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Under the Burger King brand, it operates in the fast-food hamburger restaurant category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Under the Popeyes brand, it operates in the chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Under the Firehouse Subs brand, it operates in the specialty subs category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. Its menu includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, fresh baked goods, including wraps, soups and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

YUM! BRANDS INC (YUM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YUM! Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of approximately 61,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories under the concepts of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. It consists of four operating segments: The KFC Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the KFC concept; The Taco Bell Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Taco Bell concept; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Pizza Hut concept; and The Habit Burger Grill Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. It develops, operates, or franchises a system of both traditional and non-traditional restaurants. KFC restaurants offer fried and non-fried chicken products. Taco Bell offers Mexican-style food products. Pizza Hut specializes in the sale of ready-to-eat pizza products. The Habit Burger Grill offers chargrilled burgers and sandwiches made-to-order over an open flame.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of YUM! BRANDS INC

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company and Petsense by Tractor Supply. Its stores are located in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. It also offers an expanded assortment of products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock, equine and agriculture; companion animal; seasonal and recreation; truck, tool, and hardware, and clothing, gift, and decor. Its brands consist of 4health, American Farmworks, Bit & Bridle, Blue Mountain, C.E. Schmidt, Country Lane, Countyline, Country Tuff, Dumor, Farm Table, Groundwork, Huskee, and JobSmart.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRACTOR SUPPLY CO

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

