Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 12/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TJX COMPANIES INC (TJX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States (U.S.) and worldwide. The Company's segments include Marmaxx and HomeGoods, both in the U.S., TJX Canada and TJX International, including Europe and Australia. The TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains sell family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, including home basics, decorative accessories, and giftware and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment operates HomeGoods and Homesense chains. HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada, offering a range of home decor, furniture, and seasonal home merchandise. The TJX International segment operates the TK Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the TK Maxx chain in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TJX COMPANIES INC

TJX Guru Analysis

TJX Fundamental Analysis

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC (WH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a hotel franchising company. The Company operates through one segment: Hotel Franchising. The Hotel Franchising segment consists of licensing its lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Company operates approximately 9,300 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 903,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, ECHO Suites, Registry Collection Hotels, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC

WH Guru Analysis

WH Fundamental Analysis

LEVI STRAUSS & CO (LEVI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Levi Strauss & Co. is an apparel company. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Levi Strauss Signature, Denizen, Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. It designs, markets and sells directly or through third parties and licensee's products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women and children around the world. The Companys products are sold in more than 120 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Outside the United States, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops are its primary distribution channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEVI STRAUSS & CO

LEVI Guru Analysis

LEVI Fundamental Analysis

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (QSR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick-service restaurant company. It franchises and operates quick-service restaurants serving coffee and other beverage and food products. Its segments include Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), Firehouse Subs (FHS), International (INTL) and Restaurant Holdings. Tim Hortons is a coffee and baked goods restaurant chain in North America. Tim Hortons restaurants also serve a variety of hot and cold specialty beverages alongside breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings, including sandwiches, wraps, flatbread pizzas, and more. Burger King is a quick-service hamburger restaurant chain and is Home of the Whopper. Burger King restaurants feature flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches. Popeyes is a quick-service chicken concept, and delivers guests a Louisiana-style menu featuring fried bone-in chicken, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, wings, fried shrimp and regional items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

QSR Guru Analysis

QSR Fundamental Analysis

YUM! BRANDS INC (YUM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: YUM! Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of approximately 61,000 restaurants in 155 countries and territories under the concepts of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. It consists of four operating segments: The KFC Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the KFC concept; The Taco Bell Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Taco Bell concept; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Pizza Hut concept; and The Habit Burger Grill Division, which includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. It develops, operates, or franchises a system of both traditional and non-traditional restaurants. KFC restaurants offer fried and non-fried chicken products. Taco Bell offers Mexican-style food products. Pizza Hut specializes in the sale of ready-to-eat pizza products. The Habit Burger Grill offers chargrilled burgers and sandwiches made-to-order over an open flame.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of YUM! BRANDS INC

YUM Guru Analysis

YUM Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.