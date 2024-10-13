Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On John Neff - 10/13/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC (BKNG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Booking Holdings Inc. is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company offers its services through five consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). Through the Company's brands, consumers can: book a range of accommodations (including hotels, motels, resorts, homes, apartments, bed and breakfasts, hostels, and other accommodation properties) and a flight to their destinations; make a car rental reservation or arrange for an airport taxi; make a dinner reservation; or book a vacation package, tour, activity, or cruise. Consumers can also use the Company's meta-search services to easily compare travel reservation information, such as flight, hotel, and rental car reservations from online travel platforms at once. Booking.com offers accommodation reservation services for approximately 3.4 million properties in over 220 countries and territories, and in over 40 languages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOOKING HOLDINGS INC

BKNG Guru Analysis

BKNG Fundamental Analysis

TRIP.COM GROUP LTD (ADR) (TCOM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trip.com Group Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the operation of one-stop travel platform. The Company's platform integrates a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. Its platform aggregates its product and service offerings, reviews and other content shared by its users based on their real travel experiences, and original content from its ecosystem partners to enable leisure and business travelers to have access to travel experiences and make informed and cost-effective bookings. Users come to its platform for any type of trip, from in-destination activities, weekend getaways, and short-haul trips, to cross-border vacations and business trips.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRIP.COM GROUP LTD (ADR)

TCOM Guru Analysis

TCOM Fundamental Analysis

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (WYNN) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wynn Resorts, Limited is a designer, developer, and operator of integrated resorts featuring luxury hotel rooms, high-end retail space, an array of dining and entertainment options, meeting and convention facilities, and gaming. Its segments include Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Interactive. Wynn Palace features a luxury hotel tower with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, offering a health club, spa, salon, and pool. Wynn Palace offers 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 107,000 square feet of high-end, brand-name retail space, and over 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. Wynn Macau features two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 guest rooms and suites, offering two health clubs, two spas, a salon and a pool. Wynn Macau offers 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 64,300 square feet of high-end, brand-name retail space, and over 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

WYNN Guru Analysis

WYNN Fundamental Analysis

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC (HLT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a global hospitality company that is engaged in managing, franchising, owning and leasing hotels and resorts, and licensing its intellectual property, including brand names, trademarks and service marks. It has a portfolio of approximately 22 brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and more than 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. It has two segments: management and franchise and ownership. The management and franchise segment includes all of the hotels it manages for third-party owners, as well as all franchised hotels that licenses its intellectual property (IP), including its brand names, trademarks and service marks, and where it provides other contracted services to third-party owners. Its brands include Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC

HLT Guru Analysis

HLT Fundamental Analysis

JD.COM INC(ADR) (JD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.Com Inc is a company principally engaged in the e-commerce business, including online retail and online marketplace mainly through its retail mobile apps and www.jd.com website (collectively, JD Platform). The Company operates its businesses through four segments. JD Retail segment, including JD Health, JD Industrials, and other components, mainly engage in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics segment includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada segment is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New Businesses segment mainly include JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JD.COM INC(ADR)

JD Guru Analysis

JD Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.