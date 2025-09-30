Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/30/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CROCS INC (CROX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, worldwide marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for all. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE. The Crocs Brand's collection contains Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. It also uses Croslite material formulations in connection with material technologies used in its visible comfort collections, such as its LiteRide and Free Feel Technology products. The HEYDUDE Brand offers shoes with an iconic and versatile loafer silhouette with many wearing occasions that focus on casualization, comfort-led functionality and personalization. It sells its products in more than 80 countries, through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers and others. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CROCS INC

CROX Guru Analysis

CROX Fundamental Analysis

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand and Other brands. The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness, and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. Its Other brands segment consists of Teva brand, AHNU brand, and Koolaburra brand. Its Teva brand includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. Its AHNU brands footwear products fuse high-performance technology for everyday wear. Its portfolio of brands includes UGG, HOKA, Teva, and AHNU. It sells its products through domestic and international retailers and international distributors in its wholesale channel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

DECK Guru Analysis

DECK Fundamental Analysis

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is engaged in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 brands. It owns 10 brands, including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG and National Sports leagues, among others. Its wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Karl Lagerfeld and Vilebrequin businesses, including from retail stores operated by Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand generated by its retail stores and digital sites. Its retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and product sales through its digital sites for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass and Wilsons Leather brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD

GIII Guru Analysis

GIII Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.