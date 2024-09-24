Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/24/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GARRETT MOTION INC (GTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garrett Motion Inc is a Switzerland-based automotive technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The Company offers turbochargers for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified (hybrid and fuel cell) powertrains. In addition, the Company provides products and services for the connected vehicle market, including software focused on automotive cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management (IVHM). The Company has a number of research and development (R&D) centers, engineering facilities and factories around the world, as well as a global distribution network. It is a spin-off of Honeywell International Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GARRETT MOTION INC

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC (LAUR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laureate Education, Inc. operates a portfolio of degree-granting higher education institutions (Laureate International Universities network) in Mexico and Peru. Laureate International Universities network offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees through campus-based, online and hybrid programs. It has approximately 450,000 students enrolled at five institutions with over 50 campuses. It has two segments: Mexico and Peru. It owns Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM) and Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC) in Mexico. It also owns Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC institution in Peru. Its institutions in Mexico and Peru offer traditional higher education students a private education alternative, with multiple brands and price points in each market and program. The Company offers various programs, including medicine and health sciences, engineering and information technology, and business and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO (ANF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, is a global, digitally led omnichannel retailer. The Company offers a range of assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids, which are sold primarily through its Company-owned stores and digital channels, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The Company's brands include Abercrombie brands, which includes Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands, which includes Hollister and Gilly Hicks. Its geographic segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The APAC segment includes operations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Asia and Oceania. The Company operates 40 international franchise stores across the Company's brands primarily located within the Americas and EMEA region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer. The Company's product categories include cosmetics, skincare, haircare products and styling tools, fragrance and bath, services, and accessories and other. The Company has one segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. It offers a range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow and skin services. Its skin services include a skin treatment room or dedicated skin treatment area on the sales floor. Its Ulta Beauty store prototype includes an open salon area, with most of its stores offering brow services on the salon floor. It offers a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place. In addition to ship to home order fulfillment, it offers guests Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, Curbside Pickup, and Store 2 Door, which provides the ability for customers to order in-store and have products delivered to their homes. It operates over 1,350 retail stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce Websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's loyalty and credit card program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. It operates 518 stores, which include 480 stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 19 stores in Canada, 17 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

