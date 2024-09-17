Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/17/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC (IGT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Game Technology PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in gaming. The Company operates and provides an integrated portfolio of gaming technology products and services, including online and instant lottery systems, iLottery, instant ticket printing, lottery management services, commercial services, gaming systems, electronic gaming machines, iGaming, and sports betting. The Company operates through three segments. The Global Lottery segment operates traditional lottery and iLottery businesses across the world, which includes sales, operations, product development, technology, and support, across the world. The Global Gaming segment operates a land-based gaming business across the world, which includes sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operation, and technology, across the world. The Digital & Betting segment operates iGaming and sports betting activities across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

IGT Guru Analysis

IGT Fundamental Analysis

H & R BLOCK INC (HRB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H&R Block, Inc. is engaged in providing tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The Company provides assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax preparation solutions through multiple channels (including in-person, online and mobile applications, virtual, and desktop software) and distributes H&R Block-branded services and products. It also offers small business solutions through its Company-owned and franchise offices (including in-person, online and virtual) and online through Wave. The Company provides additional services, including Refund Transfers (RT), Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan (POM), H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard (Emerald Card), Spruce, H&R Block Emerald Advance (EA) term loans, Tax Identity Shield (TIS), Refund Advances (RA), and small business financial solutions. For its Canadian clients, the Company also offers POM, H&R Block's Instant Refund, H&R Block Pay With Refund, and small business financial solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of H & R BLOCK INC

HRB Guru Analysis

HRB Fundamental Analysis

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer. The Company's product categories include cosmetics, skincare, haircare products and styling tools, fragrance and bath, services, and accessories and other. The Company has one segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. It offers a range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow and skin services. Its skin services include a skin treatment room or dedicated skin treatment area on the sales floor. Its Ulta Beauty store prototype includes an open salon area, with most of its stores offering brow services on the salon floor. It offers a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place. In addition to ship to home order fulfillment, it offers guests Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, Curbside Pickup, and Store 2 Door, which provides the ability for customers to order in-store and have products delivered to their homes. It operates over 1,350 retail stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

ULTA Guru Analysis

ULTA Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.