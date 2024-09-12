Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/12/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frontdoor, Inc. is a provider of home warranties in the United States. The Company's customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes, typically their assets, from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The Company operates under the brands American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard and Landmark Home Warranty. Its annual service subscribe plan covers the repair or replacement of major components of more than 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as optional coverages for electronics, pools, spas, and pumps. Its operations also include its Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning to, among other things, help home service professionals more quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FRONTDOOR INC

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The Company's academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU) and the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity and criminal justice. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education, health sciences and criminal justice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC. (GPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an international automotive retailer. The Company operates through two segments: the U.S. and the U.K. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company owns and operates 260 automotive dealerships, 337 franchises, and 45 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. It sells retail used vehicles directly to its customers at its dealerships and via AcceleRide and wholesale its used vehicles at third party auctions. Its operations are primarily located in areas, including Texas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, California, Georgia, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Florida, South Carolina, Louisiana, Kansas, New York, Alabama, Maryland, and Mississippi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is engaged in the design, distribution, and retail of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company's segments include company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. Its technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories, which are sold through a chain of company-operated stores, direct to consumers through e-commerce, outlets, sales to wholesale accounts, license and supply arrangements, recommence, and sales from temporary locations. It also offers in-home connected fitness and associated content subscriptions through lululemon Studio. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC

STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC (STRA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Strategic Education, Inc. is an education services company. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through its subsidiaries Capella University and Strayer University, both accredited post-secondary institutions of higher education located in the United States, and Torrens University, an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education located in Australia. Its segments include U.S. Higher Education (USHE), Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The USHE segment provides certificate and degree programs to working adults, primarily through Capella University and Strayer University. The Education Technology Services segment develops and maintains relationships with employers to build employee education benefits programs. The Australia/New Zealand segment includes Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

