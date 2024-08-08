Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/8/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company. The Company's segments include B2C, B2B, and trivago. The B2C segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to its worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The B2B segment fuels a wide range of travel and non-travel companies, including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who leverage travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers. Its trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch Websites. The trivago is its majority-owned hotel metasearch company, based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDIA GROUP INC

AUTONATION INC (AN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Subaru, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 349 new vehicle franchises from 252 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTONATION INC

AUTOLIV INC (ALV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autoliv, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of safety systems to the automotive industry with a range of product offerings, primarily passive safety systems. Passive safety systems include modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies and battery cut-off switches. The Company also develops and manufactures mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The Company has one operating segment, which includes Autoliv's airbag and seatbelt products and components. Its subsidiaries include Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP, Inc. The Company operates its business in geographical regions, such as Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia (ROA). The Company has approximately 62 production facilities in 25 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTOLIV INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

