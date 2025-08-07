Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/7/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a global omnichannel retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance. The Company offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including selling collections for 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers, fine fragrance mists, liquid hand soaps, body lotions and body creams. It delivers customers their fragrances in multiple forms and categories. The Company sells merchandise through its retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Companys international business is conducted through franchise, license and wholesale partners. It provides in-store experiences at more than 1,890 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the United States and Canada, more than 525 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com. Additionally, it offers a buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) option.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Its academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU), the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), and University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and criminal justice, and others. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MASTERBRAND INC (MBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterBrand, Inc. is a manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. The Company's products are available in a variety of designs, finishes and styles and span various categories of the cabinet market, such as stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. The Company's products are sold throughout the United States and Canada to the remodeling and new construction markets through three primary channels: dealers, retailers and builders. Its retail sales occur in-store and through various e-commerce channels, including its retail channel partners' online presence. The Company partners with regional and large-scale builders for single-family construction throughout North America, serving them directly or through a distribution network, allowing it to customize its service to each builder's requirements. The Company's brands include Mantra, Diamond and Omega.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

