Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/22/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

TARGET HOSPITALITY CORP (TH) is a small-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Hospitality Corp. offers vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services companies in North America. The Company operates through three segments: HFS - South, Government, and All Other. HFS - South Segment operations consist primarily of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the natural resources and development industry located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Government Segment operations consist primarily of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers with government contracts located in Texas. All Other Segment operations consist primarily of revenue from specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers primarily in the natural resources and development industry located outside the HFS - South segment. The Company provides specialty rental accommodations, culinary services, and hospitality solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC (DIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) concept in the American full-serve restaurant segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company also owns and franchises the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the midscale full-service restaurant segment within the family dining category of the restaurant industry and Fuzzy's Taco Shop (Fuzzy's) concept in the Mexican limited-service restaurant segment. The Company's segments include franchise operations, Rental operations, Financing operations and Company restaurant operations. The franchise operations segment consists of approximately 1,642 Applebee's franchised restaurants; 1,814 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants, and 131 Fuzzy's franchised restaurants. The Rental operations segment consists of lease or sublease agreements covering 571 IHOP franchised restaurants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. develops and offers products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve its customers' patron engagement, and help its casino customers operate their businesses. It develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). The Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, primarily comprising Class II, Class III and Historic Horse Racing slot machines placed under participation and fixed-fee lease arrangements or sold to casino customers. The FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

AFYA LTD (AFYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Afya Ltd is a Brazil-based company engaged in the education sector. The Company is mainly focused on operating medical schools, offering health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition and biomedicine. In addition, the Firm provides degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering and pedagogy. The Company's methodological approach combines integrated content, interactive learning, and an adaptive experience for learners. Through its educational content and technology-enabled activities, the Company focuses on personalized learning that mirrors one-on-one tutoring. The Company's undergraduate and graduate campuses are spread across Brazil, as well as its digital medical platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

