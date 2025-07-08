Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/8/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CROCS INC (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, worldwide marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for all. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE. The Crocs Brand's collection contains Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. It also uses Croslite material formulations in connection with material technologies used in its visible comfort collections, such as its LiteRide and Free Feel Technology products. The HEYDUDE Brand offers shoes with an iconic and versatile loafer silhouette with many wearing occasions that focus on casualization, comfort-led functionality and personalization. It sells its products in more than 80 countries, through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers and others. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a global omnichannel retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance. The Company offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including selling collections for 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers, fine fragrance mists, liquid hand soaps, body lotions and body creams. It delivers customers their fragrances in multiple forms and categories. The Company sells merchandise through its retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Companys international business is conducted through franchise, license and wholesale partners. It provides in-store experiences at more than 1,890 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the United States and Canada, more than 525 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com. Additionally, it offers a buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) option.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

AFYA LTD (AFYA) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Afya Ltd is a Brazil-based company engaged in the education sector. The Company is mainly focused on operating medical schools, offering health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition and biomedicine. In addition, the Firm provides degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering and pedagogy. The Company's methodological approach combines integrated content, interactive learning, and an adaptive experience for learners. Through its educational content and technology-enabled activities, the Company focuses on personalized learning that mirrors one-on-one tutoring. The Company's undergraduate and graduate campuses are spread across Brazil, as well as its digital medical platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PDD HOLDINGS INC - ADR (PDD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDD Holdings Inc. is a multinational commerce company that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The Company is focused on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy, which benefits local communities and small businesses from improved productivity and new opportunities. The Company has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses. Its Pinduoduo platform provides buyers with a comprehensive selection of value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The Temu, a global e-commerce platform which brings together buyers, merchants, manufacturers, and brands from around the world, offers a selection of merchandise in product categories such as apparel, electronic appliances, household goods, sports and fitness, tools and home improvement, and pet supplies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand, Teva brand, and Other brands, as well as Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. The Teva brand segment includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots, all crafted for the demands of the outdoors. Its Other brands segment consists primarily of the Koolaburra brand, as well as the AHNU brand. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. The DTC segment encompasses all of its brands and consists of its e-commerce Websites and retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

