Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company. The Company organizes its operations into four regional markets: the Americas, China Mainland, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). It conducts its business through a number of different channels in each market, including the Company-operated stores, e-commerce, temporary locations, wholesale, outlets, a re-commerce program, and license and supply arrangements. The Company offers a comprehensive line of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories marketed under the lululemon brand. Its apparel assortment includes items such as shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and most other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, China Mainland, Australia, South Korea and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Its academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU), the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), and University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and criminal justice, and others. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

