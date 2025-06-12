Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/12/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

QUANTASING GROUP LTD- ADR (QSG) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuantaSing Group Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the provision of adult learning courses. The Company's main business is to provide individual adult learners with online courses of various brands and marketing and management services for corporate customers. The Company provides online financial knowledge learning courses through its QiNiu, Jiangzhen and QianChi brands. The Company also provides other personal interest learning courses, including personal well-being, short video production, erhu, traditional Chinese painting, data analytics and other fields. The Company mainly conducts its business in the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC (PRKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Parks & Resorts Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island and Sesame Place. It has developed a portfolio of approximately 13 differentiated theme parks that are grouped in markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi. Many of its theme parks showcase the CompanyGs zoological collection and feature a diverse array of both thrill and family-friendly rides, educational presentations, shows and/or other attractions with demographic appeal. SeaWorld owns and operates sea theme parks, including SeaWorld San Diego, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld San Antonio. It owns and operates Busch Gardens theme parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. SeaWorld Theme Parks owns and operates the separately gated Aquatica-branded theme parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

