Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/20/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CROCS INC (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, worldwide marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for all. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE. The Crocs Brand's collection contains Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. It also uses Croslite material formulations in connection with material technologies used in its visible comfort collections, such as its LiteRide and Free Feel Technology products. The HEYDUDE Brand offers shoes with an iconic and versatile loafer silhouette with many wearing occasions that focus on casualization, comfort-led functionality and personalization. It sells its products in more than 80 countries, through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers and others. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CROCS INC

CROX Guru Analysis

CROX Fundamental Analysis

BEST BUY CO INC (BBY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Best Buy Co., Inc. is engaged in personalizing and humanizing technology solutions. It operates in two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Essentials, Best Buy Health, Current Health, Geek Squad, Imagine That, Insignia, Lively, My Best Buy, My Best Buy Memberships, Pacific Kitchen and Home, TechLiquidators and Yardbird; and the domain names bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com and yardbird.com. The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad and TechLiquidators and the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca. Its product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BEST BUY CO INC

BBY Guru Analysis

BBY Fundamental Analysis

AUTOLIV INC (ALV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autoliv, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of safety systems to the automotive industry with a range of product offerings, primarily passive safety systems. Passive safety systems include modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies and battery cut-off switches. The Company also develops and manufactures mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The Company has one operating segment, which includes AutolivGs airbag and seatbelt products and components. Its subsidiaries include Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP, Inc. The Company operates its business in geographical regions, such as Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia (ROA). The Company has approximately 62 production facilities in 25 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AUTOLIV INC

ALV Guru Analysis

ALV Fundamental Analysis

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is an experiential specialty retailer where children and their families can create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, fluffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys. Its segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), commercial, and international franchising. Its DTC segment includes the operating activities of corporately-managed stores, other retail-delivered operations and online sales. Its commercial segment includes transactions with other businesses and is comprised of wholesale sales of merchandise, supplies and fixtures, licensing the CompanyGs intellectual properties for third-party use, and entertainment activities. Its international franchising segment includes the activities of franchisees who operate store locations in certain countries and includes development fees, sales-based royalties, merchandise, supplies and fixture sales. It has over 368 corporate-managed stores globally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC

BBW Guru Analysis

BBW Fundamental Analysis

LIGHT & WONDER INC (LNW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company with a focus on content and digital markets. Its segments include Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming content, products and services. The Company provides its gaming portfolio of products and services to commercial casinos, Native American casinos, wide-area gaming operators, such as licensed betting offices (LBOs), arcade and bingo operators in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, and government agencies and their affiliated operators. The SciPlay segment is a developer and publisher of digital games on online platforms and operates primarily in the social gaming market. The segment offers a variety of social casino game. The iGaming segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, as well as various other iGaming content and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIGHT & WONDER INC

LNW Guru Analysis

LNW Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.