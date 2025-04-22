Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/22/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BOYD GAMING CORP (BYD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company. It operates over 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Its segments include Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, and Main Street Station Hotel and Casino. Its Midwest & South properties consist of five land-based casinos, five dockside riverboat casinos, three racinos and four barge-based casinos that operate in nine states, predominantly in the Midwest and southern United States. The Online segment includes its online gaming operations through collaborative arrangements with third parties throughout the United States and the operations of Boyd Interactive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BOYD GAMING CORP

BYD Guru Analysis

BYD Fundamental Analysis

LIGHT & WONDER INC (LNW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company with a focus on content and digital markets. The Company's segments include Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming content, products and services. The Company provides its gaming portfolio of products and services to commercial casinos, Native American casinos, wide-area gaming operators such as licensed betting offices (LBOs), arcade and bingo operators in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, and government agencies and their affiliated operators. The SciPlay segment is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The SciPlay segment operates primarily in the social gaming market and hyper-casual space. The iGaming segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, as well as various other iGaming content and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIGHT & WONDER INC

LNW Guru Analysis

LNW Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.