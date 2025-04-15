Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance. The Company sells merchandise through its retail stores in the United States (U.S.) and Canada, and through its websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. Its international business is conducted through franchise, license and wholesale partners. It offers a range of care and home fragrance, including collections of fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance, packaging and quality at accessible prices. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,850 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in U.S. and Canada, and in 485 stores and 28 e-commerce sites in more than 40 other countries operating under franchise, license and wholesale arrangements.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's global house of brands include Coach, kate spade new york and Stuart Weitzman. Coach brand is a global fashion house of accessories and lifestyle collections. Kate Spade New York is a global lifestyle brand that designs things for the everyday, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home decor and more. Its products include women's handbags, women's accessories, men's and other products. Women's accessories include small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches and cosmetic cases. Men's includes bag collections, small leather goods, footwear, watches, sunglasses, and ready-to-wear items. Its products are sold to customers through its direct-to-consumer (DTC), wholesale and licensing businesses. Its DTC business includes retail and outlet stores, brand e-commerce sites as well as concession shop-in-shops.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

