Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding operations primarily construct and sell single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings under three trade names: Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes, and operate in 36 metropolitan areas in 16 states and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its mortgage banking operations primarily operate in the homebuilding operations market. Its mortgage banking business consists of origination fees, gains on sales of loans, and title fees. The homebuilding segments are comprised of operating divisions, such as Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East and South East. Its Mid Atlantic divisions operate in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its North East division operates in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NVR INC

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company. The CompanyGs segments include B2C, B2B, and trivago. The B2C segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to its worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com. The B2B segment fuels a wide range of travel and non-travel companies, including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who leverage travel technology and tap into its diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers. Its trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch Websites. The trivago is its majority-owned hotel metasearch company, based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EXPEDIA GROUP INC

BEST BUY CO INC (BBY) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Best Buy Co., Inc. is engaged in personalizing and humanizing technology solutions. It operates in two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business, and includes the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Essentials, Best Buy Health, Current Health, Geek Squad, Imagine That, Insignia, Lively, My Best Buy, My Best Buy Memberships, Pacific Kitchen and Home, TechLiquidators and Yardbird; and the domain names bestbuy.com, currenthealth.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com and yardbird.com. The International segment comprises all operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad and TechLiquidators and the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca. Its product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BEST BUY CO INC

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer. The Company's product categories include cosmetics, skincare, haircare products and styling tools, fragrance and bath, services, and accessories and other. The Company has one segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. It offers a range of beauty services in its stores, focusing on hair, makeup, brow and skin services. Its skin services include a skin treatment room or dedicated skin treatment area on the sales floor. Its Ulta Beauty store prototype includes an open salon area, with most of its stores offering brow services on the salon floor. It offers a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place. In addition to ship to home order fulfillment, it offers guests Buy Online, Pick-up in Store, Curbside Pickup, and Store 2 Door, which provides the ability for customers to order in-store and have products delivered to their homes. It operates over 1,350 retail stores across 50 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC (WSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omni-channel specialty retailer for home products. Its brands include Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham are marketed through e-commerce Websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of the Company's loyalty and credit card program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products include everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a library of cookbooks. The brand also includes Williams Sonoma Home that offers home furnishings and decorative accessories. Pottery Barn is an omnichannel home furnishings retailer. It operates 518 stores, which include 480 stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, 19 stores in Canada, 17 stores in Australia and two stores in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

