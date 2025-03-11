Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 3/11/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC (LAUR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laureate Education, Inc. operates a portfolio of degree-granting higher education institutions (Laureate International Universities network) in Mexico and Peru. The Laureate International Universities network offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees through campus-based, online and hybrid programs. The Company offers its educational services through two reportable segments: Mexico and Peru. It owns Universidad del Valle de Mexico (UVM) and Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico (UNITEC) in Mexico. It also owns the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Universidad Privada del Norte (UPN) and CIBERTEC institution in Peru. Its institutions in Mexico and Peru offer traditional higher education students a private education alternative, with multiple brands and price points in each market and program. The Company offers various programs, including medicine and health sciences, engineering and information technology, and business and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

LAUR Guru Analysis

LAUR Fundamental Analysis

GARRETT MOTION INC (GTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garrett Motion Inc is a Switzerland-based automotive technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The Company offers turbochargers for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified (hybrid and fuel cell) powertrains. In addition, the Company provides products and services for the connected vehicle market, including software focused on automotive cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management (IVHM). The Company has a number of research and development (R&D) centers, engineering facilities and factories around the world, as well as a global distribution network. It is a spin-off of Honeywell International Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GARRETT MOTION INC

GTX Guru Analysis

GTX Fundamental Analysis

WARBY PARKER INC (WRBY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warby Parker Inc. is a lifestyle brand that operates at the intersection of design, technology, healthcare, and social enterprise. The Company offers holistic vision care by selling eyewear products and providing optical services directly to consumers through its retail stores and e-commerce platform. It sells a range of prescription and non-prescription eyewear, including glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. Its customers can customize their prescription lenses with a variety of options, including single-vision, progressive, light-responsive, blue-light-filtering, and non-prescription lenses. It also offers in-house technologies like Virtual Vision Test and Virtual Try-On to enhance the overall customer experience. It sells its own brand of contacts, Scout by Warby Parker, and third-party contact lenses; this allows it to provide customers with a vision care offering. Its Website and mobile app make it easy for its customers to browse, virtually try on, and purchase glasses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARBY PARKER INC

WRBY Guru Analysis

WRBY Fundamental Analysis

STEVEN MADDEN LTD (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd., and its subsidiaries designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources, and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers, independent stores, and clubs. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of Steve Madden and Dolce Vita full-price retail stores, Steve Madden outlet stores. Its Licensing segment is engaged in the licensing of the Steve Madden and Betsey Johnson trademarks for use in the sale of select apparel, accessory, and home categories as well as various other non-core products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STEVEN MADDEN LTD

SHOO Guru Analysis

SHOO Fundamental Analysis

H & R BLOCK INC (HRB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H&R Block, Inc. is engaged in providing tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The Company provides assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax preparation solutions through multiple channels (including in-person, online and mobile applications, virtual, and desktop software) and distributes H&R Block-branded services and products. It also offers small business solutions through its Company-owned and franchise offices (including in-person, online and virtual) and online through Wave. The Company provides additional services, including Refund Transfers (RT), Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan (POM), H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard (Emerald Card), Spruce, H&R Block Emerald Advance (EA) term loans, Tax Identity Shield (TIS), Refund Advances (RA), and small business financial solutions. For its Canadian clients, the Company also offers POM, H&R Block's Instant Refund, H&R Block Pay With Refund, and small business financial solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of H & R BLOCK INC

HRB Guru Analysis

HRB Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.