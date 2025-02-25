Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/25/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC (DFH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder based in Jacksonville, Florida. The Company's primary focus is on constructing and selling single-family homes across entry-level, first-time move-up, second-time move-up, and active adult markets. It builds single-family homes throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, which comprises Northern Virginia and Maryland. It also has homebuilding operations and assets in the Atlanta. The Company also owns captive pre-engineered panel and truss and building component import businesses. The Company also provides title insurance and mortgage banking solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Golden Dog Title & Trust and Jet HomeLoans, LP. Its home offerings are marketed under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC

DFH Guru Analysis

DFH Fundamental Analysis

SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES CORP (SDHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smith Douglas Homes Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a private home builder engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in communities in certain markets in the southeastern United States. The Company operates through six segments: Alabama, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Nashville, and Raleigh. The Company operates a land-light business model whereby the Company typically purchases finished lots via lot-option contracts from various third-party land developers or land bankers. It designs, sells, and builds a range of single-family homes in each of its markets, with a core focus on the entry-level and empty-nest homebuyer segments. It also offers a variety of floor plans ranging from 1,100 square feet to over 3,000 square feet. It also offers title insurance services. Its plan library includes open-concept homes with single-level living, modern villas, and townhomes, and functional two and three-story homes, with extra space for conveniences.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES CORP

SDHC Guru Analysis

SDHC Fundamental Analysis

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC (FLUT) is a large-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flutter Entertainment plc is an online sports betting and iGaming operator. Its divisions include the United States (U.S.), United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI), Australia and International. The U.S. division offers sports betting, casino, DFS and horse racing wagering products to players across various states in the United States, mainly online but with sports betting services also provided through a small number of retail outlets and certain online products in the province of Ontario in Canada. In the UKI, it offers sports betting (sportsbook), iGaming products and other products through its Sky Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power, Betfair and tombola brands. In Australia, it offers online sports betting products through its Sportsbet brand. The international division includes its operations in over 100 global markets and offers sports betting, casino, poker, rummy and lottery, mainly online. The international division includes PokerStars, Betfair International, Adjarabet and Junglee Games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

FLUT Guru Analysis

FLUT Fundamental Analysis

GAMBLING.COM GROUP LTD (GAMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gambling.com Group Limited is a provider of digital marketing services for the global online gambling industry. The Company is primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. The Company, through its technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, Casinos.com, and RotoWire.com. The Company owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry. The Company's OddsJam platform provides a suite of tools and services to assist consumers and enterprises in sports betting. Each of its websites is tailored for different user interests and markets within the online gambling industry and includes original and curated news relating to the sector, such as odds, statistics, product reviews and product comparisons of online gambling services around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GAMBLING.COM GROUP LTD

GAMB Guru Analysis

GAMB Fundamental Analysis

BOYD GAMING CORP (BYD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company, which operates 28 brick-and-mortar gaming entertainment properties. The Company's segments include Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino; The Orleans Hotel and Casino; Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall; Suncoast Hotel and Casino; Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel; Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa; Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino and Main Street Station Hotel and Casino. Its Midwest & South properties consist of four land-based casinos, six dockside riverboat casinos, three racinos and four barge-based casinos that operate in nine states, predominantly in the Midwest and southern United States. The Online segment includes Boyd Interactive and Online Sports Betting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BOYD GAMING CORP

BYD Guru Analysis

BYD Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.