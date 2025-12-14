Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a global omnichannel retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance. The Company offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including selling collections for 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers, fine fragrance mists, liquid hand soaps, body lotions and body creams. It delivers customers their fragrances in multiple forms and categories. The Company sells merchandise through its retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Companys international business is conducted through franchise, license and wholesale partners. It provides in-store experiences at more than 1,890 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the United States and Canada, more than 525 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com. Additionally, it offers a buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) option.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BATH & BODY WORKS INC

BBWI Guru Analysis

BBWI Fundamental Analysis

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company. The Company organizes its operations into four regional markets: the Americas, China Mainland, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). It conducts its business through a number of different channels in each market, including the Company-operated stores, e-commerce, temporary locations, wholesale, outlets, a re-commerce program, and license and supply arrangements. The Company offers a comprehensive line of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories marketed under the lululemon brand. Its apparel assortment includes items such as shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and most other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, China Mainland, Australia, South Korea and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC

LULU Guru Analysis

LULU Fundamental Analysis

BEST BUY CO INC (BBY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Best Buy Co., Inc. is engaged in personalizing and humanizing technology solutions. The Company has two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises its operations in all states, districts and territories of the United States and its Best Buy Health business and includes the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Ads, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Essentials, Best Buy Health, Geek Squad, Imagine That, Insignia, Lively, My Best Buy, My Best Buy Memberships, Pacific Kitchen and Home, TechLiquidators and Yardbird; and the domain names bestbuy.com, lively.com, techliquidators.com and yardbird.com. The International segment comprises all its operations in Canada under the brand names Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad and TechLiquidators and the domain names bestbuy.ca and techliquidators.ca. The Companys product categories include computing and mobile phones, consumer electronics, appliances, entertainment, services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BEST BUY CO INC

BBY Guru Analysis

BBY Fundamental Analysis

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC (EAT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brinker International, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company. The Company owns, develops, operates and franchises the Chilis Grill & Bar (Chilis) and Maggianos Little Italy (Maggianos) restaurant brands. The Company operates through two segments: Chilis and Maggianos. The Chilis segment includes its Company-owned Chilis restaurants, which are principally located in the United States, within the full-service casual dining segment of the industry. The Chilis segment also includes its Canadian Company-owned restaurants and royalties from its franchised locations in the United States, 27 other countries and two United States territories. The Maggianos segment includes its Company-owned Maggiano's restaurants in the United States as well as royalties from its domestic franchise business. It owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in the United States and 27 other countries and two United States territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC

EAT Guru Analysis

EAT Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.