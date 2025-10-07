Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/7/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO (ANF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, which are sold primarily through its Company-owned stores and digital channels, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The Companys brands include Abercrombie brands, which includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Your Personal Best (YPB), and Hollister brands, which include Hollister and Gilly Hicks. Its geographic segments include the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company also offers its loyalty programs, which include Abercrombies myAbercrombie and Hollisters Hollister House Rewards. The Company operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and hollisterco.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC (PZZA) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Papa Johns International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa Johns. The Company operates through four segments. Its Domestic Company-owned restaurant segment consists of the operations of all domestic Company-owned restaurants; the North America commissaries segment comprises approximately 11 full-service regional dough production and distribution quality control centers in the United States; the North America franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities, and International operations segment principally consists of distribution sales to franchised Papa Johns restaurants located in the United Kingdom and its franchise sales and support activities. The Company operates approximately 6,030 Papa Johns restaurants in operation, consisting of 552 Company-owned and 5,478 franchised restaurants operating in 51 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a global omnichannel retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance. The Company offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including selling collections for 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers, fine fragrance mists, liquid hand soaps, body lotions and body creams. It delivers customers their fragrances in multiple forms and categories. The Company sells merchandise through its retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Companys international business is conducted through franchise, license and wholesale partners. It provides in-store experiences at more than 1,890 Company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the United States and Canada, more than 525 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com. Additionally, it offers a buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) option.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HANESBRANDS INC. (HBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HanesBrands Inc. is engaged in manufacturing basics and innerwear brands. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells a broad range of basics and innerwear apparel, such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear and socks. It owns a portfolio of apparel brands in the core basic and innerwear apparel categories, including Hanes, Bonds, Bali, Maidenform, Playtex, Bras N Things, Berlei, Wonderbra, Zorba, JMS/Just My Size and Comfortwash. Its segments include the U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes core apparel products, such as mens underwear, womens panties, childrens underwear and socks, as well as intimate apparel, which includes bras and shapewear, sold in the United States. This segment also includes other apparel sales in the United States of branded products that are primarily seasonal in nature to both retailers and wholesalers. The International segment includes innerwear and home goods products, sold outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

AUTOLIV INC (ALV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autoliv, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of safety systems to the automotive industry with a range of product offerings, primarily passive safety systems. Passive safety systems include modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies and battery cut-off switches. The Company also develops and manufactures mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The Company has one operating segment, which includes Autolivs airbag and seatbelt products and components. Its subsidiaries include Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP, Inc. The Company operates its business in geographical regions, such as Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia (ROA). The Company has approximately 62 production facilities in 25 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

