Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/24/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BATH & BODY WORKS INC (BBWI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance. The Company sells merchandise through its retail stores in the United States (U.S.) and Canada, and through its websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. Its international business is conducted through franchise, license and wholesale partners. It offers a range of care and home fragrance, including collections of fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance, packaging and quality at accessible prices. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,850 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in U.S. and Canada, and in 485 stores and 28 e-commerce sites in more than 40 other countries operating under franchise, license and wholesale arrangements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BATH & BODY WORKS INC

PVH CORP (PVH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PVH Corp. is a fashion company. The Company's main brands include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The Company designs and markets branded sportswear (casual apparel), jeanswear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, dress shirts, handbags, accessories, footwear, and other related products. The Company manages its operations through its operating divisions, namely Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale. TOMMY HILFIGER represents the modern uniform for an aspirational lifestyle. The TOMMY HILFIGER brands principally consist of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS. The Calvin Klein brands consist of Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, Calvin Klein Performance and CK Calvin Klein. The Company sells its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger products through a variety of distribution channels, including wholesale, retail, and licensing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PVH CORP

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. Its segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld businesses, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand from its retail stores and digital outlets. The retail operations segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. Its Company-operated retail channels consist primarily of DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

