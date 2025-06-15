Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On David Dreman - 6/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

GENERAL MOTORS CO (GM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Motors Company designs, builds and sells trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts and provides software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The Company's segments include GMNA, GMI, Cruise and GM Financial. Its GM North America (GMNA) and GM International (GMI) develop, manufacture and/or markets vehicles under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands. The Company provides automotive financing services through its General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment. Its Cruise segment is engaged in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle technology. Its software-enabled services and subscriptions, including OnStar, its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including Super Cruise driver assistance technology, and its end-to-end software platform. The Company is also focused on investing in electric vehicles (EVs) and AVs, software-enabled services and subscriptions and new business opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL MOTORS CO

GM Guru Analysis

GM Fundamental Analysis

CROCS INC (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, worldwide marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for all. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE. The Crocs Brand's collection contains Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. It also uses Croslite material formulations in connection with material technologies used in its visible comfort collections, such as its LiteRide and Free Feel Technology products. The HEYDUDE Brand offers shoes with an iconic and versatile loafer silhouette with many wearing occasions that focus on casualization, comfort-led functionality and personalization. It sells its products in more than 80 countries, through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers and others. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CROCS INC

CROX Guru Analysis

CROX Fundamental Analysis

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC (CMG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which feature a menu of burritos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The Company operates about 3,437 restaurants, including 3,371 Chipotle restaurants within the United States, and 66 international Chipotle restaurants. The Company owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. It manages its operations based on eight regions. It has made digital ordering convenient with enhancements to the Chipotle app and Website, such as customization, contactless delivery, and group ordering. Its application also includes order readiness messaging, wrong location detection and reminders to scan for points. The CompanyGs subsidiaries include Chipotle Mexican Grill Canada Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill France SAS, and Chipotle Mexican Grill of Berwyn Heights, LLC, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC

CMG Guru Analysis

CMG Fundamental Analysis

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR) (TM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toyota Motor Corp is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the automotive business, as well as financial and other businesses. The Company operates its business through three main segments. The Automotive segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of automobiles, including sedans, minivans, compacts, sport utility vehicles, and trucks, and their related parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment primarily engages in financing and vehicle leasing operations to supplement sales of automobiles and other products manufactured by the Company and its affiliates. The Others segment is engaged in the information and telecommunications business and other businesses. The Company is also engaged in the control of manufacturing and sales companies, as well as public relations and research activities business in North American and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR)

TM Guru Analysis

TM Fundamental Analysis

MODINE MANUFACTURING CO (MOD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Modine Manufacturing Company specializes in providing thermal management products and solutions to diversified global markets and customers across commercial, industrial, and building heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Its segment includes Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies. The Climate Solutions segment provides energy-efficient, climate-controlled solutions and components for a wide array of applications. The Climate Solutions segment sells heat transfer products, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC and refrigeration) products, and data center cooling solutions. This segment also includes coatings business. The Performance Technologies segment designs and manufactures air- and liquid-cooled technology for vehicular, stationary power, and industrial applications. The Performance Technologies segment also provides advanced thermal solutions to zero-emission and hybrid commercial vehicle and automotive customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MODINE MANUFACTURING CO

MOD Guru Analysis

MOD Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.