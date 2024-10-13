Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On David Dreman - 10/13/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (HOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, conducts all of its homebuilding and financial services operations. Its segment includes Homebuilding and Financial services. The Homebuilding segment consists of three segments: Northeast (Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia); Southeast (Florida, Georgia and South Carolina), and West (Arizona, California and Texas). The Homebuilding segments are engaged in the sale and construction of single-family attached and detached homes, attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It also includes sales of land. The Financial services segment provides mortgage banking and title services to homebuilding operations customers. Its residential development activities include site planning and engineering, obtaining environmental and other regulatory approvals and constructing roads, drainage facilities and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD - ADR (MNSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MINISO Group Holding Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in the development, retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products featuring intellectual property (IP) design. The Company's brands include MINISO and TOP TOY. MINISO products include home decor, small electronics, textile, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrance and perfumes, and stationery and gifts. TOP TOY brand products include blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys. The Company mainly operates its businesses in China, other countries in Asia, America, Europe and other aeras.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC. (CMG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is a restaurant company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which feature a menu of burritos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The Company operates about 3,437 restaurants, including 3,371 Chipotle restaurants within the United States, and 66 international Chipotle restaurants. The Company owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. It manages its operations based on eight regions. It has made digital ordering convenient with enhancements to the Chipotle app and Website, such as customization, contactless delivery, and group ordering. Its application also includes order readiness messaging, wrong location detection and reminders to scan for points. The Company's subsidiaries include Chipotle Mexican Grill Canada Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill France SAS, and Chipotle Mexican Grill of Berwyn Heights, LLC, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

BORGWARNER INC. (BWA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BorgWarner Inc. is a global provider of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The Company's products help improve vehicle performance, propulsion efficiency, stability, and air quality. The Company manufactures and sells these products worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of light vehicles (passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), vans and light trucks). Its Air Management segment's technologies include turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, and others. Its Drivetrain & Battery Systems segment's technologies include battery modules and systems, control modules, friction and mechanical clutch products for automatic transmissions, torque-management products and rear-wheel drive (RWD), and others. Its ePropulsion segment's technologies include power electronics, such as inverters, onboard chargers, DC/DC converters and combination boxes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

CONTINENTAL AG (ADR) (CTTAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Tires industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Continental AG is a Germany-based company offering mobility solutions to automotive sector. The Company operates in four group sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech and Contract Manufacturing. Automotive sector offers technologies for safety, brake, chassis, motion and motion-control systems, which is divided into five business areas: Architecture and Networking, Autonomous Mobility, Safety and Motion, Software and Central Technologies and User Experience. Tires sector offers solutions in tire technology, which is divided into five business areas: Original Equipment, Replacement APAC, Replacement EMEA, Replacement The Americas and Specialty Tires. ContiTech group sector develops products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal, and textiles. It is divided into five business areas: Industrial Solutions Americas, Industrial Solutions APAC, Industrial Solutions EMEA, Original Equipment Solutions and Surface Solutions. Contract Manufacturing sector handles contract manufacturing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

