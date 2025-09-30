Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/30/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SHOE CARNIVAL INC (SCVL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoe Carnival, Inc. is a family footwear retailer. It offers an assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. Its omnichannel bricks provide customers easy access to its range assortment of branded footwear for athletics, daily activities and special events via their choice of delivery channel. Its typical physical store carries shoes in two general categories: athletics and non-athletics with subcategories for men's, women's and children's, and a range of accessories. Its trademarks and service marks: Shoe Carnival and associated trade dress and related logos, Y-NOT?, UNR8ED, Solanz, Shoe Perks, SC Work Wear, Shoes 2U, Laces for Learning, Rogans Shoes, Shoe Station, Shoe Station Super Store, and Shoe Station Select. It operates approximately 431 stores in 36 states and Puerto Rico under its Shoe Carnival, Shoe Station, and Rogans store and offers shopping at www.shoecarnival.com and www.shoestation.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC (ASO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The Company's product assortment is focused on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports and recreation, and footwear through both national brands and a portfolio of over 19 private label brands. It has preferred access to national brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Winchester, Columbia Sportswear, Brooks, Skechers, Yeti and Carhartt. Its private label brand portfolio consists of Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, Freely and R.O.W. Its primary product types include coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and camping equipment; fitness equipment, fitness accessories and nutrition supplies; outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts and accessories; casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, socks; boys and girls footwear, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP (FOXF) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers and manufactures performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide. The Companys segments include Powered Vehicles Group (PVG), Aftermarket Applications Group (AAG), and Specialty Sports Group (SSG). The PVG segment includes premium products sold under the FOX brand for off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and commercial trucks, and the Marzocchi brand for motorcycles. The AAG segment offers a range of aftermarket applications products, including premium products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4x4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands. The SSG segment bike product offerings are used on a range of performance mountain bikes, e-bikes and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling and Marzocchi brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC (WGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures recreation vehicles (RVs) and marine products with a diversified portfolio used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreational activities. It also designs and manufacture advanced battery solutions that deliver house power, supporting internal electrical features and appliances for a variety of outdoor products including RVs, boats, specialty and other low-speed vehicles, as well as other industrial applications. Its segments include Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine, Barletta marine, Winnebago specialty vehicles and Lithionics. It produces its towable RV units in Indiana; its motorhome RV units in Iowa and Indiana; its marine units in Indiana and Florida; and its battery solutions in Florida. The Company distributes its RV and marine products primarily through independent dealers throughout the United Statesand Canada, who then retail the products to the end consumer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NIKE INC (NKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the designing, marketing and distributing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories and services for sports and fitness activities. The Company's operating segments include North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA). It sells a line of equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment and other equipment designed for sports activities. It also designs products specifically for the Jordan Brand and Converse. The Jordan Brand designs, distributes and licenses athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories predominantly focused on basketball performance and culture using the Jumpman trademark. The Company also designs, distributes and licenses casual sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

