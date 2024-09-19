Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/19/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MERITAGE HOMES CORP (MTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meritage Homes Corporation is a designer and builder of single-family attached and detached homes. Its segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes and providing warranty and customer services. The Financial Services segment offer title and escrow, mortgage, and insurance services. It has operations in three regions: West, Central and East, which are comprised of 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These three regions are its principal homebuilding reporting segments. Its homebuilding activities are conducted under the name of Meritage Homes in each of its homebuilding markets. It also operates Carefree Title Agency, Inc., its wholly owned title company, which provides title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers in certain states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERITAGE HOMES CORP

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer company. The Company operates through two segments: Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA). The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services, and finance and insurance (F&I) products, which includes arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) debt cancellation and prepaid maintenance. The Company operates approximately 154 new vehicle dealerships, consisting of 204 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Its TCA, powered by Landcar, is a provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 37 collision repair centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

FOOT LOCKER INC (FL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Foot Locker, Inc. is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. It uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates websites and mobile apps aligned with the brand names of its store banners. The Company operates approximately 2,523 stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and a franchised store presence in the Middle East and Asia. The Kids Foot Locker offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children. Champs Sports is a primarily mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. atmos is a digitally led, brand featuring sneakers and apparel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FOOT LOCKER INC

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land. Its homebuilding operations are organized into the five segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. The Company builds and sells under its Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Its Century Communities brand offers a range of buyer profiles including entry-level, first and second time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with the ability to personalize their homes through certain option and upgrade selections. Its Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers, primarily sells homes through retail studios and the Internet. It also operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the United States and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

