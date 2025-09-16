Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/16/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

GENERAL MOTORS CO (GM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Motors Company designs, builds and sells trucks, crossovers, cars and automobile parts and provides software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The Company's segments include GMNA, GMI, Cruise and GM Financial. Its GM North America (GMNA) and GM International (GMI) develop, manufacture and/or markets vehicles under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands. The Company provides automotive financing services through its General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment. Its Cruise segment is engaged in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle technology. Its software-enabled services and subscriptions, including OnStar, its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including Super Cruise driver assistance technology, and its end-to-end software platform. The Company is also focused on investing in electric vehicles (EVs) and AVs, software-enabled services and subscriptions and new business opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and Company-owned stores and also sold directly to manufactured home communities. The Company has operations focused primarily on the southern United States. Its homes are marketed under its premier Legacy brand name and are sold to consumers, primarily across 15 states, through a network of over 125 independent retail locations, 13 Company-owned retail locations and through direct sales to owners of manufactured home communities. Its 13 Company-owned retail locations, including 12 Heritage Housing stores and one Tiny House Outlet store, exclusively sell its homes. It provides inventory financing for its independent retailers who purchase homes and then sell them to consumers. It provides consumer financing for its products, which are sold to end-users through both independent and Company-owned retail locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LGI HOMES INC (LGIH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LGI Homes, Inc. is focused on the homebuilding industry. The Company is engaged in the design, construction and sale of homes across approximately 36 markets in 21 states. It offers multiple product lines, including attached and detached entry-level homes and active adult offerings that are marketed and sold under its LGI Homes brand and luxury homes that are marketed and sold under its Terrata Homes brand. Its homebuilding operations are organized and managed by seven operating segments: West, Northwest, Central, Midwest, Florida, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Company offers an attached townhome product in certain markets. Its CompleteHome and CompleteHome Plus packages offer buyers move-in ready homes. Each of these packages includes preselected, upgraded features, including stainless steel appliances, cabinets and others. Its wholesale business builds and sells homes primarily to institutions interested in acquiring single-family rental properties through bulk sales agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC (OLLI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. The Company principally buys overproduced, overstocked, and closeout merchandise from manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, brokers, and other retailers. Its warehouse format stores feature a number of categories, including housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics, as well as other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products. It operates over 541 stores in 31 states. Its retail locations are located in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

