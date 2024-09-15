Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/15/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand, Teva brand, and Other brands, as well as Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The HOKA brand segment's products include running, trail, hiking, fitness and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. The Teva brand segment includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots, all crafted for the demands of the outdoors. Its Other brands segment consists primarily of the Koolaburra brand, as well as the AHNU brand. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. The DTC segment encompasses all of its brands and consists of its e-commerce Websites and retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is engaged in the design, distribution, and retail of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company's segments include company-operated stores and direct to consumer. Its apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. Its technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories, which are sold through a chain of company-operated stores, direct to consumers through e-commerce, outlets, sales to wholesale accounts, license and supply arrangements, recommence, and sales from temporary locations. It also offers in-home connected fitness and associated content subscriptions through lululemon Studio. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

