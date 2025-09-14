Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company. The Company organizes its operations into four regional markets: the Americas, China Mainland, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). It conducts its business through a number of different channels in each market, including the Company-operated stores, e-commerce, temporary locations, wholesale, outlets, a re-commerce program, and license and supply arrangements. The Company offers a comprehensive line of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories marketed under the lululemon brand. Its apparel assortment includes items such as shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and most other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, China Mainland, Australia, South Korea and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand, Teva brand, and Other brands, as well as Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. The Teva brand segment includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots, all crafted for the demands of the outdoors. Its Other brands segment consists primarily of the Koolaburra brand, as well as the AHNU brand. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. The DTC segment encompasses all of its brands and consists of its e-commerce Websites and retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

LENNAR CORP (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar others. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. The Company's Financial Services segment primarily provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes, as well as property and casualty insurance. The Companys Multifamily segment is involved in the development, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. its Lennar Other segment includes fund investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LENNAR CORP

NIKE INC (NKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the designing, marketing and distributing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories and services for sports and fitness activities. The Company's operating segments include North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA). It sells a line of equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment and other equipment designed for sports activities. It also designs products specifically for the Jordan Brand and Converse. The Jordan Brand designs, distributes and licenses athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories predominantly focused on basketball performance and culture using the Jumpman trademark. The Company also designs, distributes and licenses casual sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NIKE INC

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges financing for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned, and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities. It caters to luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester (move-down), active-adult and second-home buyers in the United States, as well as urban and suburban renters under the brand names Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Toll Brothers Campus Living. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates, in certain regions, its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations. It operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology and landscaping subsidiaries. The Company has 1,041 communities in various stages of planning, development or operations containing approximately 74,700 home sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOLL BROTHERS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

