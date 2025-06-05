Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/5/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

GENTEX CORP (GNTX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentex Corporation is a supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies and consumer electronics. The Company's segments include Automotive Products and Other. The Automotive Products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize proprietary electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this segment, it also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are value added features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors as well as electronics for interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle. The Other segment includes Fire Protection, Dimmable Aircraft Windows, Nanofiber, Medical, and Biometrics. It manufactures photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, visual signaling alarms, audible and visual signaling appliances, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

DILLARD'S INC (DDS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dillard's, Inc. is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings. The CompanyGs segments include the operation of retail department stores and a general contracting construction company. It operates 272 DillardGs stores, including 28 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com offering a wide selection of merchandise including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods. The Company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors, LLC (CDI), a portion of whose business includes constructing and remodeling stores for the Company. Its merchandise selections include its lines of exclusive branded merchandise, such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke and Daniel Cremieux. Its retail stores are located primarily in shopping malls and open-air centers throughout the southwest, southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LITHIA MOTORS INC (LAD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lithia Motors, Inc. is a global automotive retailer. The Company is engaged in providing an array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The Company offers convenient experiences through its comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. Its Vehicle Operations consist of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, including its retail automotive, recreational vehicles, and motorcycle franchises that sell new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle finance and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations. The Company operates approximately 459 locations representing 52 brands across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HELEN OF TROY LTD (HELE) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company. The Company offers products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, Revlon, and Olive & June. Its segments include Home and Outdoor and Beauty and Wellness. The Home and Outdoor segment provides a range of consumer products for home activities, such as food preparation and storage, cooking, cleaning, organization, and beverage service; as well as products for outdoor and on the go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear. This segment sells primarily to retailers as well as through its direct-to-consumer channel. The Beauty and Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products, including hair styling appliances, grooming tools, and liquid and aerosol personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG (MBGAF) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, formerly Daimler AG (Daimler), is a Germany-based automotive engineering company. The Company engages in the development, production and distribution of cars and vans in Germany. The segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment includes vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach, as well as the G-Class product brand. The Mercedes-Benz Vans sells vans under the brand name Mercedes-Benz, as well as corresponding spare parts and accessories. The Mercedes-Benz Mobility segment supports the sales of the Mercedes-Benz GroupGs vehicle brands with customized financial and mobility services such as leasing, financing contracts, insurance, flexible subscription and rental models to fleet management services and digital services related to charging and payment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.