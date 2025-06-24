Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/24/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LENNAR CORP (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar others. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. The Company's Financial Services segment primarily provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes, as well as property and casualty insurance. The CompanyGs Multifamily segment is involved in the development, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. its Lennar Other segment includes fund investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 125 markets across 36 states. The CompanyGs segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services, and Other. The Homebuilding divisions are primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes. The CompanyGs rental segment consists of single-family and multifamily rental operations. The single-family rental operations construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then generally market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company with operations in 59 markets across 24 states. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of the CompanyGs homebuilding markets. It also conducts insurance-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops and markets a range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's segments include Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. Wholesale segment is comprised of sales to a network of partners, including Skechers-branded stores operated by third-party franchisees and licensees; family shoe stores, specialty athletic and sporting goods retailers, department stores and big box club stores; e-commerce retailers, and distributors in select international markets. Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises sales by the Company directly to consumers through a combination of channels, including Company-owned Skechers-branded stores; Company-owned e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces and digital platforms. Its collections are available in around 180 countries and territories, and 5,300 Skechers retail stores. Its lifestyle offering delivers comfort technologies such as Skechers Arch Fit and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

VISTEON CORP (VC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Visteon Corporation is a global automotive technology company serving the mobility industry. The Company's platforms leverage hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of the Company's global automotive customers, including BMW, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mahindra, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Tata, Toyota, and Volkswagen. The Company operates through the Electronics segment, which provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, cockpit domain controllers, advanced displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. It offers a full line of instrument clusters, from standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D and 3-D display-based devices. It offers a display audio and embedded infotainment platform that is based on Android automotive operating system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC (BOOT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: retail stores and e-commerce. The retail segment is a specialty retail store that sells western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. Its e-commerce segment sells its merchandise via the Internet. The Company carries an assortment of denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, and accessories. The western assortment includes various brands, such as Ariat, Cinch, Cody James, Corral, Dan Post, Durango, El Dorado, Idyllwind, Justin, Laredo, Lucchese, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Moonshine Spirit, Shyanne, Stetson, Tony Lama, Twisted X, Resistol and Wrangler. The work assortment includes rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and shirts. Its other brand includes Dickies, Carhartt, Wolverine, and Hawx. It operates approximately 403 stores in 45 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

