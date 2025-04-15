Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BEAZER HOMES USA INC (BZH) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is a geographically diversified homebuilder. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Southeast. Its West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. Its East segment includes Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It uses its digital and traditional marketing vehicles and other promotional activities, including its Website, www.beazer.com, real estate listing sites, digital advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing, and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage located in the areas of its developments, as well as additional activities. The Company has operations in approximately 13 states within three geographic regions in the United States. The Company has maintained and owned approximately 250 model homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BEAZER HOMES USA INC

BZH Guru Analysis

BZH Fundamental Analysis

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC (ASO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The Company's product assortment is focused on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports and recreation, and footwear through both national brands and a portfolio of over 19 private label brands. It has preferred access to national brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas, Winchester, Columbia Sportswear, Brooks, Skechers, Yeti and Carhartt. Its private label brand portfolio consists of Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, Freely and R.O.W. Its primary product types include coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and camping equipment; fitness equipment, fitness accessories and nutrition supplies; outdoor apparel, seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts and accessories; casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, socks; boys and girls footwear, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS INC

ASO Guru Analysis

ASO Fundamental Analysis

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a furniture retailer, specializing in interior design destination combining technology with personal service. It offers a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery. Its segments include Wholesale and Retail. Wholesale segment is involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishings and accents. Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through approximately 142 Company-operated design centers. It provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and internationally as well as online at ethanallen.com. Its design centers represent a mix of locations operated by independent licensees and Company-operated locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC

ETD Guru Analysis

ETD Fundamental Analysis

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC (WGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures recreation vehicles (RVs) and marine products with a diversified portfolio used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreational activities. It also designs and manufacture advanced battery solutions that deliver house power, supporting internal electrical features and appliances for a variety of outdoor products including RVs, boats, specialty and other low-speed vehicles, as well as other industrial applications. Its segments include Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine, Barletta marine, Winnebago specialty vehicles and Lithionics. It produces its towable RV units in Indiana; its motorhome RV units in Iowa and Indiana; its marine units in Indiana and Florida; and its battery solutions in Florida. The Company distributes its RV and marine products primarily through independent dealers throughout the United Statesand Canada, who then retail the products to the end consumer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC

WGO Guru Analysis

WGO Fundamental Analysis

STRIDE INC (LRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stride, Inc. is a technology company providing an educational platform to deliver online learning to students throughout the U.S. It provides a range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Its platform hosts products and services to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. These products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services, are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. Its platform addresses two markets in the K-12 space: General Education and Career Learning. Products and services for the General Education market are focused on core subjects for kindergarten through twelfth grade students to help build a common foundation of knowledge. Career Learning products and services are focused on developing skills to enter and succeed in careers in high-growth and in-demand industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STRIDE INC

LRN Guru Analysis

LRN Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.