Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC (AEO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a global specialty retailer. The Company offers clothing, accessories and personal care products under its American Eagle and Aerie brands. The Company operates through two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. American Eagle is an American jeans and apparel brand. Aerie is a lifestyle brand offering intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. OFFLINE by Aerie offers a complete collection of activewear and accessories. The Company sells its products directly to consumers through its retail channel, which includes its stores and concession-based shops-within-shops. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company has license agreements with third parties to operate American Eagle and Aerie stores and online marketplace businesses throughout Asia, including India, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The Company also operates Todd Snyder New York (Todd Snyder), a premium menswear brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (ADR) (NSANY) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NISSAN MOTOR CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and parts, as well as the provision of sales financial services. The Company operates through two business segments. The Automotive segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric vehicles, compact cars, light cars, minivans, commercial vehicles, trucks, micro buses and other automobiles, as well as related parts. The Sales Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business and the leasing business to support sales activities of automobile business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

