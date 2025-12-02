Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/2/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LUXEXPERIENCE BV-ADR (LUXE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LuxExperience B.V., formerly MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., is a Germany-based company. The Company is engaged in providing luxury multi-brand digital platform for clothing. It offers ready-to-wear products such as shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear, kids wear as well as lifestyle products and jewelry in various luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, The Row, Valentino. The Company is mainly focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, technology and analytical platforms as well as service operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PULTEGROUP INC (PHM) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PulteGroup, Inc. is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company's segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations involve acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land. Its financial services business segment includes mortgage banking, title, and insurance agency operations, through Pulte Mortgage LLC (Pulte Mortgage) and other subsidiaries. Pulte Mortgage arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for the benefit of its homebuyers. Its Homebuilding operations are aggregated into six segments: Northeast, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Texas and West. The Company, through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, offers a variety of home designs with varying levels of options and amenities to its customer groups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Home is a homebuilding company, which builds a variety of new homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums, designed primarily for first-time and first move-up, as well as second move-up and active adult homebuyers. It offers homes in development communities, in urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The Company's segments include homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes. The financial services segment offers various insurance products to its homebuyers in the markets where the Company builds homes and provides title services in certain of those markets. Its financial services also provide mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loan originations, to its homebuyers indirectly through KBHS Home Loans, LLC, an unconsolidated joint venture between the Company and a third party.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LITHIA MOTORS INC (LAD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lithia Motors, Inc. is a global automotive retailer. The Company is engaged in providing an array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The Company offers convenient experiences through its comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. The Company operates through two segments: Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. Its Vehicle Operations consist of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, including its retail automotive, recreational vehicles, and motorcycle franchises that sell new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle finance and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles from its Vehicle Operations. It operates approximately 464 locations representing 52 brands across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand and Other brands. The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness, and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. Its Other brands segment consists of Teva brand, AHNU brand, and Koolaburra brand. Its Teva brand includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. Its AHNU brands footwear products fuse high-performance technology for everyday wear. Its portfolio of brands includes UGG, HOKA, Teva, and AHNU. It sells its products through domestic and international retailers and international distributors in its wholesale channel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

